Festive Thai New Year celebrations by the beach. Celebrate Songkran in style with an evening full of entertainment and epicurean experiences. From pre-dinner cocktails to a Thai inspired Seafood Barbecue Buffet, revel in the fire and flair of live cooking stations, featuring an unrivaled bounty, brimming with the Andaman\\\'s freshest fish and seafood and even a whole sucking pig. With myriad mouthwatering food options as well as a live DJ, traditional Thai performances and fire dance, this new year will surely be one of remember.
Happy Songkran Festival
Start From: Friday 13 April 2018, 06:00PM
to Friday 13 April 2018, 10:30PM