Start From: Saturday 13 April 2019, 12:00PM to Saturday 13 April 2019, 10:00PM

Experience the pleasant water Festival. Tuck into an extraordinary to celebrate Songkran Festival at poolside garden, feature vibrant food and beverages stalls comprised of local vendors and hotel catered stall, six local and international brews. Enjoy a unique blend of Thai street food, BBQ and classic dishes from the resort's restaurants and souvenir. Your little ones can also enjoy kid's entertainment zone with bouncing castle, games, face painting and movies. Starting from THB 100 nett.