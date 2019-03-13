Happy Holistay: Make a splash on a Phuket staycation

THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
We can all find ourselves guilty of failing to see what’s right in front of us. So quick are we to look beyond Phuket for city or beach breaks that we by­pass the expert hospitality available on our very door­step.

By Amy Bryant

Sunday 17 March 2019, 02:00PM

Entry to Splash Jungle water park comes free with each room booking.

The resort is set in 50 acres of lush, tropical land.

The penthouse offers the luxury of a private pool and a grand floor-to-ceiling window that bathes rooms in light.

Family fun.

Baan Thai restaurant serves up lake views and culinary delights from all four corners of the Kingdom.

Let Splash Beach Resort remind you that a staycation can be just as re­juvenating as any offshore escape.

The five-star resort sits on Mai Khao beach which, at 11 kilometres, is the longest beach on the island. The pine-fringed, golden sand coastline, which is a pristine and protected part of Sirinath National Park, sees relatively few sun-worshippers in comparison to Phuket’s other beaches, and so feels like something of a well-kept secret.

At its core, Splash Beach is a family resort and, with 26 types of residences available, they are sure to have a place for any family unit. Choose a penthouse for the luxury of a private pool and a grand floor-to-ceiling window that bathes rooms in light. For an outdoor shower, kitchen and unbeatable views looking out into the big blue, book an ocean-facing villa.

Electric buggies are available around the clock to ferry guests around the 50- acre resort; however, it’s possible, and pleasant, to walk the peaceful, green grounds on paths that curve delicately around lakes lined with palms and the resort’s signature frangipani trees.

During the day, Splash Beach is a bounce-off-the-walls arena of excite­ment for children and a break-from-it-all breathing space for adults. This juxtaposition plays out in real time. Young ones hare between the outdoor pools and the three-storey interactive playground and marvel at the on-site entertainers, including super soldier Captain America who joined them over a buffet breakfast.

Parents ease themselves into the day with power yoga on the beach lawn, splashrobics in the pool or any of the host of other activities, and indulge in milk baths and restorative massages at the safe and firm hands of the spa’s therapists.

As the evening draws near on a Fri­day, and guests are treated to a west coast sunset of candy floss clouds, the beach club comes alive in a show of light and colour. Resident DJs provide the soundtrack as Samui Circus Studio’s interactive fire shows bring out the py­romaniac in us all and dazzle children and adults alike. Guests graze the all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet, sup free-flow beverages and rehydrate at the fresh coconut bar.

Splash Beach Club

The weekly event, which is open to guests and non-guests alike, is forging its own identity in Phuket’s saturated beach club market by being authentic, inclusive and without pretense. It’s not there to serve overpriced beverages and fill your Instagram feed, it’s a fun-for-all-the-family, dance-in-the-sand affair. And that’s wonderfully refreshing.

The integrated Splash Jungle water park (entrance to which comes free with each room booking) is another must-visit. Thrill-seekers: head for the star attraction, Boomerango, a reverse free fall off a vertical wall. Chill-seekers: float along the 335-metre lazy river or glide up to the in-pool Splash Bar.

An evening in Baan Thai is also in order. The restaurant serves up lake views and culinary delights from all four corners of the Kingdom.

It would be remiss not to mention the resort’s close proximity to Phuket International airport. The spectacle of take off and landing seen bar-side or pool-side is truly exhilarating.

How does Splash Beach Resort of­fer so much and then deliver it all so well after only six months in business? Upon meeting John O’Shea, the resort’s Managing Director, it becomes clear. A family man himself with more than 30 years’ experience in the hospital­ity industry, he understands Phuket’s need for a reliable resort with family at heart. And here it is.

Splash Beach Resort is located at 65/47 Moo 4, Mai Khao Soi 4, Thalang, Phuket, 83110.
The Splash Beach Club holds events each Friday. The six-hour dining and free-flow beverage package is B1,200 net, B2,000 for couples and free for children under 12.
Website – www.splashbeachresort.com
Email – sppkt.info@splashbeachresort.com
Phone – + 66 7637 2000

 

 

