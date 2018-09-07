POOL: Week 16 of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant and Tualek Whisky, was played last night (Sept 6) with Happy End Bar putting in the performance of the season to beat third placed Kwans Birdie Team 9-2.

By Matt Pond

Friday 7 September 2018, 04:29PM

John plays for Kwans Birdie Team and he and his team had a shocking experience playing against Happy End Bar last Thursday (Sept 6). Photo: Supplied

The win for Happy End pits them in sixth place in the league table on 79 points.

Happy End were drawn at home to Kwans Birdie Team and going into the game Kwan’s team still had their sights on the possibility of being in contention for a chance at the title. However, after the singles games Happy End led 5-1.

Kwan and her team started to calculate the remaining points available and concluded that they had to win three doubles games and the beerleg to give them a victory.

Happy End were in full flow in the doubles and continued to put in a great performance. They gave just one more point away in the remaining games meaning they had scooped a great 9-2 win.

Kwan’s team had no idea what happened and where things went wrong on the night but took their biggest defeat of the season in style.

Table toppers Caddy Shack were drawn away to bottom of the league Red Light Bar and saw this as an opportunity to further extend their lead in the table.

After the singles games Caddy Shack led 5-1 and thought they had the game wrapped up. However, Red Light had other ideas and won all the doubles games meaning everything came down to the beerleg.

That was a three-setter won by Caddy Shack who managed to walk away with a marginal 7-5 win and went back over Patong Hill somewhat disillusioned by the night’s performance.

Second placed Natalie Bar played at home to Martin Swiss and Natalie were hoping to once again pick up points on Caddy Shack. However, Martin Swiss took along a strong team and had no intention of giving points away.

Nui and Oh from Natalie won their singles and doubles games but Martin Swiss won the beerleg in three sets resulting in a final score of a 6-6 draw.

Elsewhere, Kiki Sports Bar played away to Genius with Tommy and his five lady players. Jack, William and Kiki himself won their singles and doubles matches. However, boss Bam Bam took charge and the beerleg was won by Genius in two sets. The finale score was a 6-5 win for Kiki Sports Bar

Finally, Simon & Oil’s played at home against Wombat Bar a true battle of the Aussies. Dum playing for Wombat won his singles and doubles games as did Pui and Luke playing for Simon & Oil’s. The match well balanced and the beerleg was decisive. This time Wombat won the beerleg in two sets and also the match with a 6-5 score.

The seventeenth round of the Patong Pool League, which now has just six weeks remaining, will be played on Thursday (Sept 13), and any people interested in playing as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit their Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page to keep up to date with all the action.

League Table