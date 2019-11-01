Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hansen leaves with legacy intact, despite rare All Blacks flop

Hansen leaves with legacy intact, despite rare All Blacks flop

RUGBY: Steve Hansen may have failed in his quest to deliver New Zealand a third consecutive World Cup, but he will step down as one of the most successful rugby union coaches of all time.

Rugby
By AFP

Friday 1 November 2019, 09:36AM

Steve Hansen will bow out with an incredible record as All Blacks coach. Photo: AFP

Steve Hansen will bow out with an incredible record as All Blacks coach. Photo: AFP

The 60-year-old enjoys a record most coaches, in any sport, could only dream of: ahead of Friday's (November 1) third-place play-off, he has won 92 out of 106 Tests, with four draws and just 10 losses.

That gives Hansen a 86.7-percent winning ratio and under his tenure the All Blacks lost to just Australia (three), Ireland (two), South Africa (two), England (two) and the British and Irish Lions (one).

A straight-talking coach never afraid to shy away from tough selection calls, Hansen said he was "desperately hurting" after the 19-7 semi-final defeat by England.

"I don't want to compare rugby to death but it's like someone losing a family member to a car crash," he said ahead of the third-place play-off, an unwanted match he noted he had never had to endure before.

"Having been here in 2007, it's disappointing, there's nothing you can say about that," said Hansen, who was Graham Henry's assistant when the All Blacks last tasted World Cup defeat in the 2007 quarter-finals.

However, he was gracious in defeat, acknowledging England had been the better side on the day.

"No loss is easy to take. But there's no shame in getting beaten by them."

England coach Eddie Jones was full of praise for his old adversary, against whom he first coached back in 1997 when he was in charge of the Brumbies and Hansen the Crusaders.

"He's a great coach," Jones said. "He's a great rugby man and will go down as one of the best All Black coaches.

"He's going to be missed from the game, although I know he's coming back here to coach at Toyota, so their cars will be running a bit faster!" Jones added, hinting at Hansen's possible next step.

QSI International School Phuket

 - Welsh adventure -

As a player, one-time policeman Hansen was a centre who played 21 times for Canterbury, going on to become assistant coach to Wayne Smith and Robbie Deans at the Crusaders.

He moved on to Wales to take over from Henry, who returned to New Zealand, and from 2002-2004 oversaw 30 games with Wales with 10 victories and 20 defeats -- a far cry from his ratio with the All Blacks.

A shift back to his native New Zealand saw Hansen installed as Henry's assistant, helping to oversee World Cup victory on home soil in 2011, but also involved when France overturned the All Blacks in the 2007 quarter-finals.

Hansen inherited the top job from Henry after the 2011 tournament and there followed a purple patch in the run-in to a second successive World Cup title in England.

In that time, Hansen won four world coach of the year awards (2012, 2013, 2014, 2016), coinciding with six world team of the year awards for the All Blacks between 2012-2017.

Current assistant coach Ian Foster, the front-runner to succeed Hansen, said whoever took over the All Blacks would be under no illusion of the demands of the job.

"It has always been one of the great challenges of sport how you keep growing the group that is performing well," Foster said.

"I guess that's part of the All Blacks story and we feel pressure to keep writing that. We know the expectations and pressure upon us every time we play. It's a matter of getting used to that. We don't always get it right."

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

F1 unveils radical cut-price future in 'watershed moment'
Ford at fly-half as England unchanged for World Cup final
Liverpool reach League Cup quarters after 10-goal thriller against Arsenal
Everton ease pressure on Silva, Man City into League Cup quarters
Medvedev stunned by Chardy at Paris Masters, Khachanov out
Melbourne Cup tickets to help fund retired horse welfare
Sonny Bill mulls mega-money Wolfpack offer: report
'It's crazy': Tiger Woods secures record 82nd US PGA Tour win in Japan
Gatland to leave Wales after World Cup, following Springbok loss
Hamilton wins Mercedes’s 100th race with Mexican masterclass
England stun New Zealand in classic to reach World Cup final
Heavyweights New Zealand, England clash in blockbuster World Cup semi
Thai football team in highest spot in decade
Wales' Liam Williams out of Rugby World Cup with ankle injury
Hill, 15, makes golf history as youngest winner

 

Phuket community
Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Wouldn't matter Nasa...there are towers at Surin and Kamala, and I have never seen anyone sittin...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

@kurt You are still describing the visa as A and A-O which is wrong The difference between them is...(Read More)

Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare

another waste of money, does nothing to improve traffic flow...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Control about what??? If police control about helmets, speeding, alcohol .... nobody likes it. but c...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

K,with your knowledge of the street rules in Thailand,i'm surprised you still alive.You are prob...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

K,somehow you are a very rare type of slow thinking.Again: There is no "Non immigrant A Visa&qu...(Read More)

AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights

"Whay not Free or we pay you" Great Nasa,you must be a real genius and successful business...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

"...if not,than the roads are of the same rank" Good luck with that ! "The van drive...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

There is a official thai traffic sign to inform a driver he/she goes to enter a main road. Many so c...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

GT, writing only about 'A' or A-O' visa, of course about non immigration visa. Are there...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club
MYLANDS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org