THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Hanoi ‘must end eating of dogs before Formula 1 arrives’

PHUKET: The Soi Dog Foundation, one of the leading organisations battling the dog meat trade in Asia, has called again for a concerted effort in Vietnam to end the eating of dogs and cats.


By Soi Dog Foundation

Friday 9 November 2018, 04:34PM

An estimated five million dogs and cats are slaughtered and eaten in Vietnam every year. Most of the animals are snatched street animals or pets kidnapped from owners’ yards or gardens. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

An estimated five million dogs and cats are slaughtered and eaten in Vietnam every year. Most of the animals are snatched street animals or pets kidnapped from owners’ yards or gardens. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The renewed call comes after the announcement that Liberty Media, owners of the glamorous Formula One (F1) sport have agreed to a “multi-year” deal to stage Grand Prix races on the streets of Hanoi.

John Dalley, founder of Soi Dog, said today, “By announcing a ban on selling dog meat in the city from 2021, the authorities in Hanoi have already shown that they are concerned about the effect eating dogs and cats has on the image of their city.

“We hope they will look at how the controversy over the dog meat trade in South Korea went viral during and after the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in February this year.

“For Hanoi the difference is that the Hanoi Grand Prix will be an annual event, with the spotlight being shone again and again on this dark, disgusting trade.

“We call on the Hanoi city fathers to take action now to end the eating of dogs and cats, and all the cruelty that goes with it, all across the city, so that Hanoi’s reputation will not suffer internationally when the first grand prix is staged in 2020.”

An estimated five million dogs and cats are slaughtered and eaten in Vietnam every year. Most of the animals are snatched street animals or pets kidnapped from owners’ yards or gardens.

The animals are transported across the country jammed in cages so tightly they cannot move, often without food or water, before being force-fed rice or even cement to increase their weight, then bludgeoned, knifed or burned alive in filthy illegal abattoirs.

New Paths Retreat

Quite apart from the cruelty involved, the trade in dog flesh is a serious risk to health.

In 2009 an outbreak of cholera in north Vietnam was tracked back to infected dog meat.

Rabies is another concern. Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries are committed to the eradication of rabies by 2020 but, as Mr Dalley pointed out to government officials as long ago as 2013, “Stopping the dog meat trade will not eliminate rabies. But most certainly rabies will never be eliminated as long as large numbers of unvaccinated dogs are shipped across domestic and international borders.”

Those in Vietnam who support the eating of dogs, especially, assert that it has been part of Vietnamese culture for centuries, that it brings good luck and increases men’s libido.

Mr Dalley counters, “The eating of dogs and cats in Hanoi is a relatively recent phenomenon, introduced by Chinese military advisers as recently as the war of independence.

“There is no place for cruelty in culture. Hanoi is growing into a 21st century city, and practises that belong in the dark ages should be cleared away.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Sir Burr | 10 November 2018 - 04:33:24 

Why must they? Pigs are just as intelligent as dogs. What about eating the babies of sheep? I don't think we should impose our cultural  standards on other cultures. Besides, I bet they don't have the stray dog problem that Thailand has...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

World-renowned Buddhist scholar offers free seminar at UWC Thailand
The social animal - Educating your dog
Everything nice at Nai Harn’s A Spoonful of Sugar Cafe
Skal Phuket 2018 Charity Evening
Melbourne Cup Race Day in Phuket
Charity Quiz for the Good Shepherd Centre
Soi Dog sterilisations hit 250k, charity marks 15th anniversary with international awards
RIP Joey Lee - To a much loved local character
The Lifestyle Village - An ambitious future for Phuket Boat Lagoon
It’s a wrap! Soi Dog Foundation’s ’Snap for Stray’ exhibition
I need my arms! Don’t be dragged down the road by your dog
Lessons in love: The Good Shepherd Centre, Phuket Town
‘Pawsome’ Sunday with Surf for Soi Dog at Surf House Kata Beach
Phuket students to be Taiji Cove ‘mini-monitors’
A coffee lover’s good cold brew

 

Phuket community
Phuket man nabbed with over 52,000 ya bah pills, ya ice

Just a drop catch, imagine how much volume reach Phuket customers? Again, it is time to 'attack&...(Read More)

Singapore crane to raise Phoenix from Phuket seabed

And the 10 million was actually paid to the first group of idiots? They get paid for not doing the j...(Read More)

Hanoi ‘must end eating of dogs before Formula 1 arrives’

Why must they? Pigs are just as intelligent as dogs. What about eating the babies of sheep? I don...(Read More)

Phuket man hunted for stabbing ex to death in jealous rage

Kurt,could you define for all those ,me included,who are not experts for jealousy related crimes in ...(Read More)

Phuket man hunted for stabbing ex to death in jealous rage

It is you who needs to wake up. Singling out a particular race for comment for whatever reason wit...(Read More)

Half a ton of underwater garbage collected at Patong Beach

Fishing has been the occupation of many for millennia, as it has been for many other countries......(Read More)

Phuket man hunted for stabbing ex to death in jealous rage

K,now you come up with Buddhism to distract from your stupid assertions regarding "known thai w...(Read More)

Phuket man hunted for stabbing ex to death in jealous rage

This is the Phuket news, it mainly focuses on Thai news and most comments are in direct response, no...(Read More)

THAI’s loss doubles in Q3

As of Sept 30, ThaiAir 103 aircrafts? Sure? Their list not comes further than 81 aircrafts. Among th...(Read More)

Filipina expat escapes unharmed as car rolls at airport turnoff roadworks

Poor lady expat. Do like the thai, denie any wrong doing. Claim the road is slippery, and don't...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Go Air
PST 21 - 24 NOV 2018
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 