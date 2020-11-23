Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hands off, warns protest group

Hands off, warns protest group

BANGKOK: The Ratsadon group has threatened to escalate its activities if its members are dispersed by authorities on Wednesday (Nov 25), when they plan to march to the Crown Property Bureau in Bangkok.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 23 November 2020, 11:30AM

Pointing the way: Student protester volunteers manage traffic at a busy ‘Bad Student’ rally on Rama I road in front of Siam Paragon on Saturday (Nov 21). Photo: Bangkok Post

Pointing the way: Student protester volunteers manage traffic at a busy ‘Bad Student’ rally on Rama I road in front of Siam Paragon on Saturday (Nov 21). Photo: Bangkok Post

Panupong Sritananuwat from the anti-government Dao Din group, an affiliate of the Ratsadon group, said at a rally in Khon Kaen on Saturday that the group disagreed with parliament’s rejection of a charter amendment bill submitted by the Internet Dialogue on Law Reform, better known as iLaw, reports the Bangkok Post.

The bill, dubbed “the people’s constitution”, has the backing of the anti-government protesters and almost 100,000 people who signed up to support it.

Mr Panupong said Dao Din would carry on educating the public about iLaw’s charter draft and confirmed the group would take part in Wednesday’s major anti-government demonstration in Bangkok.

He denounced the government’s use of force to crack down on the Nov 17 demonstration in front of parliament and vowed to intensify Dao Din’s activities, especially in Khon Kaen province.

The group’s rally on Saturday ended quickly and peacefully amid tight security by officers from the Khon Kaen provincial police.

The Khon Kaen branch of Ratsadon also gathered at Ratchadanusorn Park in Muang district and vowed to continue to protest until Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resigned and the charter was amended.

Protest leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak posted a Facebook message on Saturday urging demonstrators to gather on Aksa Road in Bangkok on Sunday at 4pm.

Meanwhile, young "Bad Student" activists gathered on Saturday beneath the Siam BTS skytrain station, a day after it was revealed that two of their teenage leaders were facing charges for taking part in pro-democracy protests.

The theme of the event was “#Bye bye dinosaurs” (old-guard politicians) and in keeping with that, some protesters dressed in dinosaur costumes and were pelted by inflatable meteorites launched at them from the crowd.

Deputy police spokesman Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen said the Bad Student group was given permission to demonstrate, but strictly prohibited from moving to other locations.

Police would also not tolerate protesters using signs with words that caused hatred and division in society, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourism boost for Phuket? Lazada denies being behind data leak! || November 23
G20 to back ‘equitable’ access to coronavirus vaccine
Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild
Long weekend generates B300mn for Phuket, says TAT
Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout
Red shirts join protest with temple fair atmosphere
Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable
HM donates royal title deeds
TAT rolls out special hotel and transport packages for foreign tourists
PM issues lese majeste warning
Electricity outage to hit Thalang
Bayside Bloom: SorPorKor changes allow widespread development around Patong
Corrupt ex-Buddhist office chief loses appeal against 20-year sentence
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lese Majeste law to be used on Thailand protesters? Abortion law changes! || November 20
TAT expects not more than 10,000 tourists coming this year

 

Phuket community
HM donates royal title deeds

@DeK, Jor is simply pointing out the ongoing and continued injustice buy having a certain person giv...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

Tragic loss of life at the hands of another reckless foolish driver. Now the tragedy moves into the ...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

Strange how its always to road's fault, not Somchai's. She was far too young to die. too man...(Read More)

TAT rolls out special hotel and transport packages for foreign tourists

@Kurt A16D/ 14N quarantine? How is that possible ? It's either 15D/14N or 16D/15N ! And a Tha...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

How do you loose control on a straight road?...(Read More)

HM donates royal title deeds

@Jor12 To say that most people in Thailand cannot feed themselves properly is complete nonsense ! Th...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

This is what happens when you are an idiot and can't drive . Throw the book at him....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable

Of course there's nothing new about any of the problems pointed out here. There are so many ways...(Read More)

HM donates royal title deeds

My reading of nasa's comments is not the gift, but the contributions made by hard working ordina...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable

Rawai OrBorTor is already more than 15 years 'busy' to get 2 shower stands below the pine tr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Kvik Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
AVC Engineering

 