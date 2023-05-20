333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
Hand grenades, guns seized in Phuket drug bust

Hand grenades, guns seized in Phuket drug bust

PHUKET: Two fragmentation grenades, along with two firearms, assorted ammunition, and drugs, have been seized in a series of raids conducted by Phuket Provincial Police within the jurisdictions of Wichit, Chalong, and Phuket Town.

crimedrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 20 May 2023, 12:24PM

Guns, grenades, ammo and drugs seized in Case 1. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Guns, grenades, ammo and drugs seized in Case 1. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Suspects arrested in Case 1. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Suspects arrested in Case 1. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Suspect arrested in Case 2. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Suspect arrested in Case 2. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Suspect arrested in Case 3. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Suspect arrested in Case 3. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Suspect arrested in Case 4. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Suspect arrested in Case 4. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Suspects arrested in Case 5. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Suspects arrested in Case 5. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

The results of the recent drug and gun busts were announced by Phuket Provincial Police yesterday (May 19). Similar to last year’s “Friday reports”, no exact dates of the arrests were provided.

Pol Lt Col Pichit Thongto, the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner, led all the arrests, along with the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner’s Office.

Other high-ranking police officers involved in orchestrating the raids included Commander of Phuket Provincial Police Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Gen Sermphan’s deputy Col Kittipong Klaikaew, Phuket Provincial Police Chief of Investigations Col Ekaluck Boonsaengcharoen, and Deputy Chiefs of Investigations Lt Col Phairot Thanaphanathon and Lt Col Supap Saelim.

A total of five arrests were made, with the following details:

Case 1: Phuket resident Suwit (aka Benz, aka Wit) Anchananon, 40 years old; Phuket resident Paradorn (aka Kat) Dechakul, 26 years old; and Phang Nga resident Wirairak (aka Praew) Aninam, 21 years old, were arrested at a rented room on Soi Boonbandan in Wichit.

The items seized from the three suspects included a Chinese-made Type 82-2S hand grenade, a USA-made M19 A2 hand grenade, a homemade handgun (Thai pradit), and a factory-made Smith and Wesson pistol with the serial number removed.

Dozens of rounds of assorted ammunition were also seized as well as 49.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) and 314 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

The suspects were handed over to Wichit Police and charged accordingly.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect with the grenades explained that the seized explosive devices did not belong to him and that he had kept them in his house at the request of his "friend." Police did not clarify whether they found this statement to be true.

Case 2: Phuket resident Sirima (aka Koi) Sae-jun, 34 years old, was arrested at an undisclosed location in Chalong. The items seized from the woman included 402 ya bah pills, approximately 0.05 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice), a "drug distribution book," and other pieces of evidence. The suspect was handed over to Chalong Police and charged accordingly.

Case 3: Phuket resident Prasert (aka Yung) Kaewsathorn, 40 years old, was arrested at a Caltex gas station near the entrance of Soi Ta-Ied in Chalong. The items seized from the man included 1.02 grams of ya ice and other pieces of evidence. The suspect was handed over to Chalong Police and charged accordingly.

Case 4: Phuket resident Sakorn (aka Tia) Boonyor, 45 years old, was arrested at a house in Chalong’s Moo 9 with seven ya bah pills and 0.09 gram of ya ice. The suspect was handed over to Chalong Police and charged accordingly.

Case 5: Phuket residents Surapong (aka Big) Jutakornpong, 28 years old, and Adithep (aka Seven) Athipongthavorn, 27 years old, were arrested in Phuket Town for the possession of 1,174 ya bah pills and 15.18 grams of ya ice. Both suspects were handed over to Phuket City Police Station and charged accordingly.

Phuket Provincial Police reported that this arrest was conducted in conjunction with the Provincial Security Office.

