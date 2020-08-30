Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hamilton stretches title lead with Belgian domination

Hamilton stretches title lead with Belgian domination

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton is almost two clear wins atop the F1 championship standings after breezing to a comfortable victory at the Belgian Grand Prix today (Aug 30).

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 30 August 2020, 11:58PM

Hamilton now leads Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas by 47 and 50 points respectively with 10 rounds still to race. Photo: AFP.

Hamilton now leads Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas by 47 and 50 points respectively with 10 rounds still to race. Photo: AFP.

Hamilton was peerless at Spa-Francorchamps, leading every lap of the race from pole to beat teammate Valtteri Bottas by almost nine seconds.

The win was Hamilton’s 89th, just two shy of Michael Schumacher’s record 91 victories.

“I know it’s not necessarily what everyone always wants to see, to see the Mercedes out the front,” he said. “But no matter how much success we have, we just keep our heads down.

“Honestly, it’s crazy to think I’m 35 and going towards 36, but I feel better than ever, so that’s a positive.”

Hamilton now leads Max Verstappen and Bottas by 47 and 50 points respectively with 10 rounds still to race.

Teammate Bottas was ineffectual in second place. He was forced to defend against a fast-starting Max Verstappen on the crucial first run down the Kemmel Straight, which put him out of Hamilton’s range at the end of the first lap.

A safety car restart on lap 15 offered him a second chance to fight for the lead, but Hamilton perfectly judged his getaway to prevent friendly fire, and thereafter both cars had to manage their tyres to make the end of the race.

“I think Lewis was faultless today, and yesterday [in qualifying] he was quick,” Bottas said. “I’m just happy there’s an opportunity next weekend again.”

Verstappen finished a lonely third, his Red Bull Racing car in a league of its own behind the Mercedes cars but ahead of the midfield.

“It was pretty boring, to be honest,” he complained. “Not really interesting, not much to do.

“I couldn’t really keep up with them when they were pushing, and from my side I ran out of tyres in the end.

Dan About Thailand

“It was not really enjoyable out there today.”

Daniel Ricciardo offered Verstappen a moment of excitement off the line, the ex-teammates battling for third through Les Combes after the Australian slipstreamed past the Dutchman down the Kemmel Straight.

Both had moments off the track on the run to Bruxelles but rejoined the road in qualifying order, with Ricciardo unable to make any further inroads.

But P4 was the Australian’s equal best result for Renault since joining the team last season, and he scored an extra point for fastest lap as he took the flag.

Teammate Esteban Ocon snatched fifth from Thai driver Alex Albon on the final lap. The Frenchman had pinched the place from the Red Bull Racing driver on the first lap but lost it with a slow pit stop, taking it back only as Albon’s tyres expired in the final laps.

Albon secured sixth ahead of Lando Norris, McLaren’s only entrant after Carlos Sainz’s car was withdrawn with an exhaust-related engine problem.

Pierre Gasly was a superb eighth, leaving his pit stop late to cut through the field on faster tyres and finish ahead of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez in the final points-paying places.

Ferrari endured its worst race in more than a decade, with both cars failing to score.

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc finished 13th and 14th and behind Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo, an engine customer of the Italian team. Only three cars - two powered by Ferrari - finished behind the pair.

The Ferrari power unit was outgunned on Spa’s long straights, but the works team was also shown up as aerodynamically lacking in its lowest double finish without a crash since 2010.

Antonio Giovinazzi failed to finish after a crash at Fagnes, collecting and eliminating George Russell with it.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hamilton takes Belgian pole with new record as Ferrrari flop
Queen of the ring
Phuket based Allycia chasing title glory
Woods faces top-four challenge at BMW Championship
NBA walkout sparks historic US sport boycott over police shooting
A new dawn for Williams – and for F1
The Expat Golf Societies Tournament tees up golf offerings in Rayong
Messi drops exit bombshell
Boxing coach Fontanills quits, rules out return
Bayern worthy winners in strangest Champions League season
PSG eye first Champions League triumph but Bayern stand in their way
Kulabdam puts faith in his might to tame Sangmanee
Bayern set up super-club showdown with PSG
Lewis Hamilton’s Championship KO
Road closures as Toyota Gazoo Racing hits Phuket’s streets

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

At the Food Festival Sunday August 30 50% of the people wore no masks and no social distancing and z...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

Good job again. Do any thai officials read this? Somebody needs to shove it in front of their noses....(Read More)

Phuket heavy rain warning until next Friday

Those of us who keep track of the TMD's predictions know what this means: blue skies this week. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

Kudos for the nicely-written factual article. Sadly, using logic seems out of vogue these days. Yes,...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

Jack....possibly because people are more acutely aware that catching a communicable disease that co...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

i cant see any tourists coming under those conditions. 2 weeks in quarantine at a price of course,th...(Read More)

Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers

Foot...certainly one of the "bad things" is fully understood to be the Boss case, to which...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

A few months longer with this useless government proposals who change every day and the last 5% of t...(Read More)

TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats

and opening national parks for free will encourage many foreigners to explore more without the two t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

Where is the "wave of fear" coming from? Simple xenophobia. It's nothing new, it's...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential

 