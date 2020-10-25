Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hamilton on pole in Portugal

Hamilton on pole in Portugal

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton will target a record-breaking 92nd F1 victory when he starts from pole position at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimão.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 25 October 2020, 08:54AM

Lewis Hamilton gunning for the record number of F1 wins today in Portimao. Photo: AFP.

Lewis Hamilton gunning for the record number of F1 wins today in Portimao. Photo: AFP.

The Briton took his 97th career pole position with a strategic masterstroke, fuelling his car for an extra flying lap at the death when his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, took enough fuel for only one.

Bottas was holding provisional pole when the pair left pit lane for the final runs of qualifying, but though the Finn successfully fended off Hamilton’s first attempt to wrest top spot from him, he was powerless to reply to the Briton’s second flying lap.

Hamilton duly scraped together a Bottas-beater, snatching pole by just 0.102 seconds.

“I can’t tell you how hard that was today,” Hamilton said. “Yes, we’ve got a great car, but you have to drive the nuts off of it to pull out a lap.”

After equalling Michael Schumacher’s 91-win record last race in Germany, Hamilton now has chance to set the record outright.

For Bottas qualifying second could prove doubly costly. The newly resurfaced track is slippery off the racing line, which will make executing a clean launch from second place more difficult than usual.

“I think for sure it would’ve been nice to be on the clean side, in P1,” he said. “But I’ll do whatever I can from P2.”

Max Verstappen qualified third for Red Bull Racing, but whereas both Mercedes drivers will start the race on the medium tyre, the Dutchman will use the soft, setting up a strategic duel on a circuit at which teams have very little working experience.

Formula One has never raced at Portimão, and teams lost a substantial amount of practice time to red flags.

“Again P3, not too far behind,” Verstappen said. “A lot to play for tomorrow and we hope we can stay close.”

Charles Leclerc will join Verstappen on the second row after a standout qualifying performance to drag his Ferrari to within half a second of pole.

QSI International School Phuket

The Monegasque’s efforts are reward for Ferrari’s recent string of upgrades to address the substantial flaws in the SF1000 that have left the team mired in the midfield for much of the season.

Racing Point’s Sergio Perez qualified fifth ahead of Red Bull Racing’s Alex Albon.

Thai driver Albon, who is racing for a contract extension at the race-winning team for 2021, was more than 0.75 seconds off the pace and more than 0.65 seconds slower than teammate Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris qualified seventh and eighth for McLaren ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Daniel Ricciardo completed the top 10 for Renault, albeit without setting a lap in Q3 after damage from a crash at the end of Q2 proved too substantial to repair in time to take part in the final shootout.

His teammate, Esteban Ocon, qualified 11th ahead of Lance Stroll, the Racing Point driver returning to the cockpit after missing the Eifel Grand Prix with COVID-19.

Daniil Kvyat will start 13th for AlphaTauri alongside Williams driver George Russell.

Sebastian Vettel qualified a lowly 15th for Ferrari, the German struggling to build temperature in his tyres after Ferrari sent him out on the slower medium compound rather than the grippier soft.

He was one of only four drivers to use the more durable tyre in Q2 - both Mercedes drivers and teammate Leclerc did likewise - but three others qualified in the top 10.

Alfa Romeo duo Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will line up 16th and 17th on the grid ahead of Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

Nicholas Latifi will start last for Williams.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hamilton seeks record win on F1’s return to Portugal
Laguna Phuket Triathlon confirmed for November
Race for acceptance: why Japan’s Paralympics mean more than medals
Princess Sirivannavari sets her sights on 2024 Paris Olympics
Time ticking for Thai Albon
Tiger and Sherwood are a perfect match
Rashford sinks PSG again as Koeman’s Barca send message
Three teams standing – a Rugby Championship like no other
Trio of top Thai League 1 coaches quit
Pawin rallies to win Phuket Open
Hammer blow for Spurs, Van Dijk injury woe
Late blitz saves Man Utd blushes as VAR denies Liverpool
Jutatip takes tour crown for 2nd time
Resurgent Everton face acid test in Liverpool showdown
Jutatip dominating Tour of Thailand

 

Phuket community
Gathering of 2,000 at Saphan Hin to support monarchy

The leader of the group stressed the importance of the younger generation receiving correct and accu...(Read More)

Government urged to hasten economic partnership with China

Now 'everything' is FOR SALE in Thailand. That attracts Chinese investors. But the Chamber&#...(Read More)

New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance

Economy starts recovering in 1st quarter of 2021? Nonsense, just Officialdom pep talk. Thai economy ...(Read More)

Government urged to hasten economic partnership with China

Translated; Thai Government ask financial and economic support from Communist China. And, is sellin...(Read More)

Government urged to hasten economic partnership with China

no body should rely on another country for recovery it's up to you guys, or you will for ever be...(Read More)

Concerns raised as Veg Fest attendees lax on COVID protection measures

@Kurt -- Do you live in Phuket, or Thailand, for that matter? Try to think rationally. If there ar...(Read More)

Concerns raised as Veg Fest attendees lax on COVID protection measures

OMG Kurt ! Fear-mongering again ? If you would live in Europe right now, you probably wouldn't l...(Read More)

Concerns raised as Veg Fest attendees lax on COVID protection measures

Attendees lax on Covid protection measures. That is not very promising for Loi Krathong. Phuket Gove...(Read More)

Concerns raised as Veg Fest attendees lax on COVID protection measures

@Kurt It's the same with the one old grumpy retiree. He keeps posting the same "Old Norm...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@Sir Burr Thank you !...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
K9 Point
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Kvik Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand

 