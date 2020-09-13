BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hamilton on pole in first Tuscan Grand Prix

Hamilton on pole in first Tuscan Grand Prix

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton has snatched pole position for the Tuscan Grand Prix from teammate Valtteri Bottas after a yellow flag truncated the top-10 shootout at Mugello.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 13 September 2020, 09:25AM

Lewis Hamilton won his seventh pole in eight races yesterday (Sept 12). Photo: AFP

Lewis Hamilton won his seventh pole in eight races yesterday (Sept 12). Photo: AFP

Hamilton had nosed ahead of Bottas after their first laps but had failed to improve with his final lap to seal the deal. However, Bottas was forced to abandon his own second lap when Renault’s Esteban Ocon spun his car through the gravel ahead of him at Poggio Secco, handing his teammate pole.

The Finn had clean swept all three practice sessions before qualifying, and Hamilton admitted to feeling on the back foot in the fight for pole.

“It’s been a really, really tough weekend if I’m honest,” he said. “It’s a really, really challenging circuit.

“I’ve been working so hard in the background to try and improve on my lines, improve on the set-up, and with the engineers we did such an amazing job.”

The stroke of bad luck compounded Bottas’s bleak championship outlook. Sitting 47 points behind Hamilton in the standings with nine grands prix remaining the Finn is rapidly falling out of touch with his title ambitions.

“The yellow flag definitely hampered me,” he said. “I had more to come but didn’t get the opportunity.

“It’s disappointing as I’ve been quick all weekend.”

Max Verstappen qualified his customary third for Red Bull Racing, but the Dutchman’s 0.365-second deficit was never likely to be breached.

“I personally never expected to really fight them in qualifying, but I think overall so far this weekend has been really promising,” he said.

“At the end to be third here in qualifying, we can be very happy with that.”

Property in Phuket

Thai driver Alex Albon starts alongside Verstappen on the second row in his equal best career qualifying result.

Charles Leclerc will start a shock fifth on the grid for his Ferrari team’s 1000th grand prix start, the Mugello circuit hiding some of the team’s weaknesses.

Racing Point teammates Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll qualified sixth and seventh respectively but will swap places on the grid once Perez serves a one-place penalty for causing a crash during Friday practice.

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo beat McLaren’s Carlos Sainz to eighth on the grid, while Ocon will start 10th.

McLaren’s Lando Norris qualified 11th, his lowest grid position of the year, ahead of AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat, who binned his final flier across the gravel at Savelli.

Kimi Raikkonen outqualified Sebastian Vettel, the Alfa Romeo driver pipping the works Ferrari to 13th by 0.004s, and Romain Grosjean qualified 15th for Haas.

Pierre Gasly, who won his maiden grand prix at Monza last weekend, was knocked out in 16th ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi.

Williams teammates George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will start 18th and 19th respectively. Russell started the session with a misaligned steering rack and dipped two wheels onto the gravel on his final lap.

Kevin Magnussen will start the Tuscan Grand Prix from last for Haas.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Salah hat-trick saves Liverpool as Premier League returns
COVID KO for Thai football
Team-by-team Premier League 2020/21 Preview
Sumalee gym offering Muay Thai and yoga classes to help local children
Italian GP a glimpse of F1’s future
Thailand football coach Nishino happy to be back
IOC says Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without COVID’
Thais pull out of Thomas and Uber Cups
Gasly wins Italian thriller
Hamilton takes Italian pole at record speed
Messi admits he is forced to stay at Barcelona but long-term future in doubt
Thai League 1 matches live and kicking on NBT2HD
Ashburn in as Phuket Vagabonds captain
Neymar one of three PSG stars to test positive for COVID-19
Ferrari stuck in a nightmare

 

Phuket community
Mains water supply outage to affect Wichit, Chalong 

..Unspecified parts of Wichit and Chalong? What kind of ignorance towards population in these areas ...(Read More)

TAT Governor urges industry patience and solidarity

TAT as a organisation is a lot of 'hollow bluff' on it's own. TAT has no governmental re...(Read More)

NESDC to reboot Thai Canal plan

Thai Officialdom love big project dreaming. Like Patong tunnel, light rail transport thing ( Phuket)...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A uniformed response

On 8 Sept I already wrote: 'Perhaps time to intensify health checks at Sarasin Bridge' (Art...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A uniformed response

Good piece of 'Opinion', in which PN draws attention to the International crimes of the Thai...(Read More)

No gun used in teen attack in Phuket Town: Police

Kurt,read the article. The victim did not complain and did not want the police to prosecute his frie...(Read More)

TAT Governor urges industry patience and solidarity

The problem is, after Governments around the world along with the Media have massively overeacted to...(Read More)

TAT Governor urges industry patience and solidarity

It has absolutely nothing to do with patience and if they think that is the problem they are even mo...(Read More)

TAT Governor urges industry patience and solidarity

" opportunity to deal with old problems, such as illegal hotels, tour operators and guides, was...(Read More)

No gun used in teen attack in Phuket Town: Police

Jor12, people committing crimes not complain. However, (R)TP has to enforce the law. Complains or no...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand

 