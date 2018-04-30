The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Hamilton lucks into win in frenetic Azerbaijan Grand Prix

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton has claimed a fortuitous first win of the season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel’s race imploded in the last 10 laps.

Formula-One,

Michael Lamonato

Monday 30 April 2018, 09:58AM

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first GP win of the 2018 Formula One season. Photo: Mercedes AMG Petronas
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first GP win of the 2018 Formula One season. Photo: Mercedes AMG Petronas

Hamilton struggled to keep his tyres alive long enough in the early stages of the race to deal himself into a victory fight, but a safety car triggered by Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen crashing into each other on lap 40 set off a series of events that cleared the Briton’s path to the top step of the podium.

Vettel, running in second behind Bottas, attempted to regain the lead on the inside of turn one, but he locked up and ran wide, dropping four places in the process.

Bottas should have cruised to the flag from there, but a high-speed puncture on the main straight forced him out of the race, and Hamilton inherited the lead in his place.

“Really quite an emotional race, to be honest,” Hamilton said. “Valtteri did such an exceptional job today and really deserved to have the win, and Sebastian did a really great job.

“It feels odd to be up here, but I’ve got to take it. Definitely an untidy race for me.”

The race had a frenetic feel right from the start, and a safety car was required on the first lap.

Sergey Sirotkin triggered contact with Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso – the stewards would later penalise him three grid places for the next race – on the run to turn three, spreading carbon fibre across the track, while further up the road Kimi Raikkonen and Esteban Ocon came together when the Finn attempted to cut under the Frenchman at turn four.

Ocon and Sirotkin were eliminated on the spot, but Alonso and Raikkonen limped back to the pits for repairs and new tyres.

Vettel perfectly judged the restart from Hamilton and Bottas in second and third, but behind the frontrunners the Renault and Red Bull Racing drivers were battling for fourth place.

Carlos Sainz led Nico Hulkenberg past Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen by lap 10, but Hulkenberg undid his efforts one lap later when he crashed into the outside barrier at turn four and retired.

Now on their own, Ricciardo and Verstappen began sparring – Daniel had fallen behind Max at the restart and was desperate to reclaim the position. The pair dangerously banged wheels on lap 12 as the Australian attempted to pass around the outside of turn one, after which their tempers cooled for a time.

The race continued apace until lap 22, when Hamilton made his first pit stop, changing to the soft compound. Vettel followed suit on lap 30, but Mercedes left Bottas out, gambling that his worst result would be third but that a safety car would win him a free pit stop and keep him in the lead.

Luckily for him, Ricciardo and Verstappen had begun fighting for position again after making their sole pit stops for the ultrasoft compound.

On lap 40 Ricciardo slipstreamed behind his teammate into turn one, but as Verstappen moved into a defensive position in the braking zone, the Australian ran out of room to dive down the inside.

Ricciardo hit the back of Verstappen’s car, sending both careering into the run-off area and out of the race.

Bottas pit under the safety car, as did the rest of the field, and emerged with the lead ahead of Vettel and Hamilton.

The Finn needed only to hold position at the restart to win the race, and when Vettel locked up at the first turn in a botched assault on the lead, it seemed he was destined to do so.

But Azerbaijan had one last twist in store: a puncture one lap after the resumption sent him out of the race and handed victory to his teammate.

Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari followed Hamilton home to take an unlikely second place after getting caught up in the first-lap melee, but the stand-out podium-getter was Force India’s Sergio Perez.

“I think today I did the best two laps of my whole career,” said the Mexican of his final laps after the safety car. “The last laps with Sebastian behind on cold tires, it was so difficult.

“I tried to keep close to Raikkonen to make sure Sebastian didn’t get close enough, and in the end we did it. I’m speechless.”

Vettel came home fourth ahead of Renault’s Carlos Sainz and an impressive Charles Leclerc for Sauber in sixth, the Monegasque driver scoring his debut F1 points.

Fernando Alonso salvaged seventh despite his heavy first-lap crash damage, holding at bay Lance Stroll, who scored Williams’s first points of the season.

Stoffel Vandoorne finished ninth in the sister McLaren, and Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley scored his debut F1 points in tenth.

Don’t forget to listen to Live89.5 each and every Saturday at 9am and 5pm for the Box of Neutrals radio show.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

If this is really a big thing, you never know with by RTP directed attention, thai school directors having a problem With school directors letters fo...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

Foreign criminals are very clever to cheat anywhere in the world and in particular in Thailand where corruption is rife. Those foreign criminals wi...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

Money from scams, cheating or through legal companies with illegal Thai nominees will pay largely the dough to corrupt civil servants. Since few ye...(Read More)

Nuggets of contention

With the vague thai laws, as PN Opinion expressed last Sunday, it is a question mark to me when a thai nominee is legal or illegal. One should expect...(Read More)

Cops bust short course visa scam

Zeroing in on foreigners is more profitable money wise and less risky than zeroing in on Thai. You never know or a Thai is may be a influential perso...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Behind closed doors

I don't know, seems if there's any case in which the laws should be used willy-nilly it's this one...:-) ...(Read More)

Man arrested with army rifle, 3k meth pills

Great article. Look forward to read more about that army rifle. Some army personal must have sold it from the 'barracks'. And a nice phot...(Read More)

Nuggets of contention

I love your article about arrogant may be Chinese investors to grab businesses from local folks in Africa. But, I am wondering if TPN is not lancing ...(Read More)

Phuket van collision kills motorbike rider

Somewhat premature when you don't have the relevant facts. ...(Read More)

Police hunting for Phuket Town temple robbers

Just at a guess, I would say they are investigating. Common sense really, otherwise it constitutes a criminal offense....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.