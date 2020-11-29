BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hamilton leads Mercedes front-row lockout in Bahrain

Hamilton leads Mercedes front-row lockout in Bahrain

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton is on track to take a century of pole positions this season after recording his 98th qualifying triumph at the Bahrain Grand Prix yesterday (Nov 28).

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 29 November 2020, 12:30PM

Hamilton set a new track record to beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to pole by 0.289 seconds for Mercedes’s 11th front row lockout of the year. Photo: AFP.

Hamilton set a new track record to beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to pole by 0.289 seconds for Mercedes’s 11th front row lockout of the year. Photo: AFP.

The Mercedes driver set a new track record to beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to pole by 0.289 seconds for Mercedes’s 11th front row lockout of the year.

Hamilton already holds the record for most pole positions in Formula One, and with two rounds remining after this weekend’s race the Briton could raise the bar to 100 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a fortnight.

Aiding him is a newfound sense of freedom since securing his seventh world championship two weeks ago in Turkey, which he credited for claiming this weekend’s comfortable pole.

“I think with the pressure a little bit off, it’s a bit of a release to drive like I just did,” he said. “This is the continuation of what we’re able to do together as a team, I continue to be amazed by it.”

Bottas was mystified by the gap to his teammate and was forced to admit he had no answers to Hamilton’s pace.

“It felt good,” he said of his qualifying. “That’s the problem - the lap tie is not there, that’s the most confusing part.

“There were no mistakes and the last lap I thought was really good.”

Even so, the Finn’s best effort was enough to keep Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen at bay, relegating him to third on the grid, and the Dutchman admitted he was pessimistic he could compete for victory.”

“I definitely think they [Mercedes] picked up their pace a bit today,” he said. “Tomorrow it will be hard to beat them.”

Thai teammate Alex Albon will start alongside him on the grid from fourth, albeit having qualified 0.6s off the pace.

Lagoon Saloon Phuket

Albon’s future remains unclear, with Red Bull Racing so far unwilling to commit to retaining him after a lacklustre sophomore season in the sport.

Sergio Perez was a strong fifth only 0.048s shy of Albon’s best effort, but his Racing Point team will be wary of Renault teammates Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon starting behind him in sixth and seventh as the two teams battle for third in the championship.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly qualified eighth after McLaren’s Lando Norris made a mistake at the first corner of his final lap to qualify ninth, while Daniil Kvyat will start 10th.

Both Ferrari drivers were eliminated in Q2, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc set to start 11th and 12th at the power-sensitive circuit.

Lance Stroll was a shock knockout in 13th, the Canadian half a second off the time required for the top-10 shootout.

George Russell was 14th in his ninth Q2 appearance of the year in his uncompetitive Williams car.

Carlos Sainz was knocked out in 15th after the Spaniard’s rear axle seized at the first corner of his first flying lap in Q2. The McLaren driver had been fifth fastest in Saturday practice but is at risk of starting near the back of the grid if his gearbox of power unit were damaged in the incident.

Alfa Romeo teammates Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen will start 16th and 17th ahead of Haas partners Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean.

Williams rookie Nicholas Latifi will start 20th and last.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Muay Thai child prodigy dreams big
Tyson plans fast start in ring return at 54 against Jones
Mourinho and Lampard brace for Premier League summit meeting
Muay Thai spreads its wings
Phuket touch rugby returns in style at the ACG
Millions at stake in final F1 triple-header
Power aim to tame Tigers in AFL Andaman Cup
Football legend Diego Maradona dead at 60
Australian Open ‘likely’ to be delayed by two weeks
Mourinho gets his groove back as Spurs jangle
Limited spectators to return to English sports events
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta postponed
International duo claim 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon titles
Injury-hit Liverpool keep setting records
Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester

 

Phuket community
‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Last writing about it, Jor12. A double budget for 30% more not needed polling stations is funny, as ...(Read More)

No end in sight: Security officials say anti-govt protests will continue next month

I commented yesterday already that Thai have a deep breath when they start demonstrating against som...(Read More)

Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office

Jor12, Once again, don't keep drumming, trying to brain wash readers to believe that I want Gov...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Seeing the wood for the trees

Yup, trees again on Phuket streets! Now many streets look like a empty sandwich. Trees filter air, g...(Read More)

Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities

Does the Phuket Government knows how many stray dogs are on Phuket ( including the dogs in Soi Dog a...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Jor12, Is voluntarily supporting environmental Greenpeace not a complete different issue from being ...(Read More)

Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office

K...why should you bother. It doesn't affect you. As you want the government to provide everyth...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

k...well no, the article is stating a fact... preventing the spread of a communicative disease. If p...(Read More)

Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office

Threats on democracy. Thailand, you are a joke. Surely there's some intelligent people who can ...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Greenpeace, let them do what they want as long they not ask me for my money. They can ask the tree h...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point
Diamond Resort Phuket
Kvik Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 