The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hamilton fastest in experimental British GP qualifying

Hamilton fastest in experimental British GP qualifying

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton topped his first qualifying session in five races in a nail-biting hour at the British Grand Prix yesterday (July 16).

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Saturday 17 July 2021, 09:23AM

Hamilton during the sprint qualiying session of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone yesterday. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

Hamilton during the sprint qualiying session of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone yesterday. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

The historic Silverstone Circuit is hosting an experimental grand prix weekend format this year, with qualifying moved to Friday afternoon and replaced on Saturday by a 30-minute spring race to decide pole position and the grid for Sunday’s race.

Teams had just one hour of practice yesterday morning to perfect their cars, and Red Bull Racing had looked supremely comfortable heading into qualifying. But Mercedes, equipped with its last update package of the year, spent the break between sessions fine-tuning the set-up to present a substantially more competitive package in time for qualifying.

The team’s efforts culminated in Hamilton taking provisional P1 ahead of Verstappen by almost 0.2 seconds.

He was set to better his time with his final lap when a moment of oversteer through Vale risked handing Verstappen the place, but the Dutchman had car problems of his own and couldn’t capitalise, easing Hamilton’s way to the front of the grid for Formula 1’s first ever sprint race.

“I was hopeful that with the great work that we’ve done as a team and the energy of the fans would get us there, so this is down to the fans I think,” he said, acknowledging the sold-out Silverstone crowd.

“That first lap was great. The second one was looking even better, but I just lost that back end in the last corner, so my heart was in my mouth as I crossed the line.

“I don’t know what [Red Bull Racing] were doing in there. They were very quick in that practice session. But we were just focusing on our job.”

Verstappen was confused to wield an imperfect car in qualifying after such a convincing practice hour, but the Dutchman was confident his car was fundamentally fast.

“We just need to look at ourselves, because I think the car itself was actually handling quite well,” he said. “Just a lot of understeer, so I couldn’t actually attack any of the corners.”

MGID

Valtteri Bottas will start third and 0.194 seconds off the pace, the Finn having acknowledged his role providing Hamilton with a potentially crucial slipstream on their first laps, as per a rotating agreement between the teammates.

“It was a good qualifying,” he said. “We managed to get on pole as a team.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday. There’s all to play for. We are there, and we are there to fight.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc slipped into fourth ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull Racing car, the two split closely around 0.7 seconds off the pace.

Lando Norris pipped McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo by just 0.002 second sin a greatly improved qualifying showing by the Australian, but George Russell in eighth stole the show by getting Williams into the top-10 shootout for the second race in a row.

Carlos Sainz was ninth for Ferrari ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, who had his first lap deleted for exceeding track limits.

Alpine was run close in Q2 but couldn’t get any car into the top-10 shootout. Fernando Alonso qualifying 11th and Esteban Ocon 12th, the pair separated by less than a tenth and split by AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo never looked likely to make it into the top 10 and qualified 14th ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Yuki Tsunoda will start 16th for AlphaTauri ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen and Williams driver Nicholas Latifi, while Haas pair Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will start at the back.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

F1 comes home to Silverstone experiment
Panipak ready for gold medal hunt
Aquella Golf and Country Club opens in Phang-Nga
Thailand going for hat-trick of golds at Games
Facebook, Twitter vow to tackle racial abuse of England footballers
Italy inflict more penalty heartache on England to win Euro 2020 final
Post Euros expect focus to return to the Premier League
Poirier wins as McGregor suffers horrific broken leg
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Good guy Gareth has his three lions purring
‘Heartbreaking’ Olympic fan ban in Tokyo as virus emergency imposed
Tensions run high at the ACG as Penguins’ ploy rattles Cows
Pandemic forces nations to postpone SEA Games to 2022
Verstappen lays down the gauntlet
England sense destiny after beating Denmark to reach Euro 2020 final

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

And there you have it! The usual effusive and ebullient embrace of positive news by the posters in t...(Read More)

30% of arrivals denied entry to Phuket on Day 1 of new requirements

We arrived on Phuket via the Chatchai checkpoint on 15 July - the first day of the 'new deal'...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

Please give me some of whatever these "Phuket officials" are smoking because it must be dy...(Read More)

Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy

I see that they've brought out an old plan, dusted it off and gave it a polish....(Read More)

30% of arrivals denied entry to Phuket on Day 1 of new requirements

They are going kill the economy of Phuket...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

Since when is less than 1% of normal considered 'success'? Do these people even know what no...(Read More)

Syn Mun Kong cancels COVID insurance

Is there no law in Thailand that insurances oblige to insure the by both parties agreed complete ins...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

TAT employees much of the time are carried way by their fantasy. They should refrain from 'figur...(Read More)

Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants

@Pascal, was a hypothetical question. There are enough restaurants for the need of this moment. Why ...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

The absolutely saddest part of this story is that the Phuket Citizens have been absolutely been scre...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Brightview Center

 