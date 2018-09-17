THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Hamilton extends championship lead with Singapore victory

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton powered his way to a 40-point championship lead over title rival Sebastian Vettel after controlling the Singapore Grand Prix.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Monday 17 September 2018, 09:26AM

Hamilton powered his way to a 40-point championship lead over title rival Sebastian Vettel after controlling the Singapore Grand Prix. Photo: Naratip Golf Srisupab / SEALs Sports Images

Hamilton powered his way to a 40-point championship lead over title rival Sebastian Vettel after controlling the Singapore Grand Prix. Photo: Naratip Golf Srisupab / SEALs Sports Images

Ferrari started the weekend from a position of assumed dominance, but despite practice times supporting the assertion, the Italian team struggled in qualifying, leaving Vettel third on the grid behind pole-sitter Hamilton and Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen in second.

Such is the difficulty overtaking around Singapore’s serpentine streets that a clean getaway from pole position would be half the job done, and Hamilton aced his launch, leaving Verstappen and Vettel behind him to sort out the minor podium places.

Vettel couldn’t make a move stick on his Dutch rival at the first turn, but he used his Ferrari’s superior top speed to sweep around the outside of the Red Bull Racing car at turn seven just as the safety car neutralised the race to pick up the pieces from some Force India friendly fire – Sergio Perez had nudged teammate Esteban Ocon into the outside wall at turn three, ending the Frenchman’s race on the spot.

The race resumed on lap four. Hamilton had no difficulty keeping Vettel and Verstappen at bay, but the race from there entered a slow and metronomic rhythm of tyre conservation, with the hypersoft compound used by the top 10 in the first stint too delicate to be pushed to the limit.

It wasn’t until lap 13 that Hamilton decided to put the hammer down from the lead, opening a gap of more than three seconds over Vettel in a single lap.

Ferrari was spooked, and anticipating an imminent Mercedes stop it pitted Vettel onto the ultrasoft tyre, seemingly committing him to a two-stop strategy. Hamilton was called in on the next lap, but Mercedes opted to switch him to the soft-compound tyre, which would allow the Briton to run to the end.

Hamilton emerged from pit lane ahead of his title rival, but worse for Vettel was that he’d become trapped behind the slower Force India of Sergio Perez, who hadn’t yet made his first stop. The predicament triggered an opportunistic pit stop for Red Bull Racing, who hauled Verstappen into pit lane on lap 17 for a new set of softs.

The Dutchman rejoined the track side by side with Vettel, who attempted to hang onto the Red Bull Racing car around the outside of turn three, but to no avail. He conceded the place and was forced to nurse his more delicate tyres to the finish.

The race fell back into its sedate rhythm for the frontrunners, but outside the points Sergio Perez was causing drama as he struggled behind Sergey Sirotkin.

Perez made his stop on lap 20, emerging behind the slower Williams but unable to find a way past. Growing increasingly frustrated by his diminishing race prospects, Perez pulled alongside the Russian on lap 34 and steered into his side, erroneously believing himself to have pulled ahead.

Both cars were damaged, but Perez came off worse, picking up a puncture and a drive-through penalty for good measure.

The midfield delivered plenty of better examples of close racing, including between Sirotkin and Haas’s Romain Grosjean, but when Hamilton and Verstappen started lapping the field the slower cars threatened to play a role in deciding the battle for the lead.

Sirotkin and Grosjean were so engrossed in a personal battle that they were slow to make way for the faster cars rapidly closing in behind. Verstappen took the opportunity to close in on Hamilton, but as the pair navigated the traffic he was forced to back off or risk a costly collision with a slower car, and by the time both emerged back in clear air Hamilton was able to recover his advantage again.

The Briton’s race lead wasn’t threatened again, and he took the chequered flag almost nine seconds ahead of Verstappen and almost 40 seconds ahead of Vettel.

“I’m spent!” Hamilton said. “It was a long race – it felt like the longest race of my life. I’m glad it’s over.

Central Phuket

“They [Ferrari] put up a good fight this weekend. I’m not really quite sure where their pace disappeared to.

“The team have just never given up faith and belief in me.

“What a day, what a weekend. I feel super blessed.”

Verstappen was similarly pleased to have scored his team’s highest finish since he won the Austrian Grand Prix in June.

“It was a shame from the first lap, but you can clearly see we miss top speed,” he said. “But then I think the team had a great strategy and we could get back into second.

“We did our own race, tried to follow Lewis a little bit, but in the end we knew second was the best result, so we brought it home.”

But as much as Hamilton’s cruisy victory decided the day, Vettel’s disappointment to have lost a crucial 10 points was the abiding memory, and the German wasted little time admitting he and his team had done the poorer job on a weekend that should’ve returned them to the top step of the podium.

“Overall we were not fast enough,” he said. “We tried to be aggressive in the beginning and obviously it didn’t work out.

“After that I think I had a different race than the other guys on a different tyre – pitting was no option because you lose too much time in the pit stop, so we just focused on making it home.

“With the way we raced we didn’t have a chance. There might be something extra in the fact that maybe we weren’t quick enough.

I said before the weekend we can only beat ourselves, and this weekend we didn’t get everything out of our package.”

Bottas finished fourth after struggling to pass backmarkers late in the race, fending off late challenges from Kimi Raikkonen in fifth and Daniel Ricciardo in sixth.

Fernando Alonso was the best of the rest in his McLaren, finishing sixth to claim McLaren’s first points since the Hungarian Grand Prix in July.

Renault’s Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg finished eighth and 10th, split by Sauber’s Charles Leclerc.

Don’t forget to listen to Live89.5 each and every Saturday at 9am and 5pm for the Box of Neutrals radio show.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hamilton strolls to shock Singapore pole
Raikkonen fastest on Friday after Vettel hits trouble
F1 enters final phase in Singapore
Vettel scores Championship own-goal
Hamilton steals Ferrari’s win in Italy
Vettel revives his championship title claim
Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
Adiós Alonso: Two-time champ set to retire from F1 at end of season
Force India saved from liquidation
On the move: Ricciardo shatters calm of F1 midseason break with surprise announcement
Hamilton takes midseason lead
Hamilton stretches title lead in Hungarian heat
Mercedes still the underdogs
Hamilton walks on water to win German GP
Crossroads: Is German Grand Prix to drop off Formula One calendar from 2019?

 

Phuket community
223 monkeys caught in Phuket mass-sterilisation Round 2, 162 sterilised so far

Why cannot this be done with the stray dogs of PSU campus?...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

A large area of Kathu, at least from the market by the Caltex intersection north and west all the wa...(Read More)

Royal Turf Club runs its last race

Does anyone know if gambling is actually legal at any of these racetracks? Since it's well known...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi

Ah good to sea those much advertised improvements in marine safety are taking an affect. LOL...(Read More)

Massive clean-up in Hong Kong after typhoon brings trail of destruction

During a lull in the storm we went for a quick walk in Victoria Park to see the damage, it was prett...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

Of course all blame can be laid on the brakes themselves, there are no human beings who are responsi...(Read More)

Scandal-plagued tantric yoga school on Koh Pha-ngan closes

Well if these muppets thought this hockus-pockus could cure cancer (or at least prevent it it seems)...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

According to another newspaper, the driver was fined 3000b but the company was not charged for not s...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi

Wat are Thai Marine offices for? Is it as volunteer club of retired thai government officials who le...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

What happened to the checks that were going to be carried out on all buses??...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 