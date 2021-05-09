The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hamilton cracks pole tonne at Spanish GP

Hamilton cracks pole tonne at Spanish GP

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton has pipped Max Verstappen to claim his 100th pole position in Formula 1 in a tight qualifying hour at the Spanish Grand Prix yesterday (May 8).

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 9 May 2021, 09:17AM

Hamilton starts on pole for the 100th time at the Spanish GP today. Photo: AFP.

Hamilton starts on pole for the 100th time at the Spanish GP today. Photo: AFP.

The centurion’s best lap of 1 minute 16.741 seconds put him ahead of Verstappen by a slender 0.036 seconds after their first flying laps of the top-10 shootout.

But track conditions worsened in time for their second laps, with the wind picking up in particular, and neither driver was able to improve, clearing the way for Hamilton to score his pole position tonne.

“I can’t believe we’re at 100,” he said. “It’s down to the men and women back at the factory, who are continuously raising the bar and never giving up.

“The journey we’ve been on has been immense. Who would’ve though at the end of 2012 when we made the decision to partner we’d be going 100.”

Hamilton has taken 74 of his poles driving a Mercedes, with the balance coming in his run with Mercedes between 2007 and 2012.

A Mercedes has taken pole at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya every year since Hamilton joined the team in 2013, and Verstappen said he was happy enough to have taken the fight to the German marque at one of its best-suited tracks.

“Second for us on this track was very good today,” he said. “We know they are hard to beat around here, but to be that close - I can be happy with that.

“It seems like the pace is there, so of course I hope we can have a good race as well.”

Valtteri Bottas was 0.132 seconds slower than his teammate to take third on the grid, and the Finn, with the advantage of starting on the clean side of the grid behind Hamilton, sound optimistic that he might be able to make up for letting victory slip from his grasp last weekend in Portugal.

“We have a strong package,” he said. “It’s going to be a good race tomorrow, no doubt.”

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Charles Leclerc, impressive all weekend in Spain, qualified strongly in fourth at the head of the midfield, albeit the gap to frontrunners sitting at a substantial 0.769 seconds.

Esteban Ocon continues to lead the way at Alpine with fifth on the grid. The Frenchman will start alongside Carlos Sainz in the sister Ferrari.

Daniel Ricciardo is enjoying a stronger weekend for McLaren after slumping to 16th on the grid last weekend. The Australian was the lead McLaren in qualifying seventh ahead of teammate Lando Norris in ninth.

The pair was split by Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez. The Mexican spun off the track at the start of the pole shootout but was able to rejoin, but his second and final lap was good enough for only eighth and was almost a full second off the pace.

Fernando Alonso qualified 10th, the two-time champion lapping his Alpine 1.4 seconds off pole.

Neither Aston Martin crack the top 10, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel qualifying 11th and 13th and split by AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, who will start form the bottom half of the grid for the first time this season.

Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi qualified 14th and of Williams driver George Russell.

Yuki Tsunoda was vociferously unhappy with the behaviour of his AlphaTauri on his way to 16th on the grid ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen.

Haas rookie Mick Schumacher qualified 18th ahead of Williams’s Nicholas Latifi and teammate Nikita Mazepin at the back of the grid.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patty stretches her lead at Honda LPGA
Patty, Atthaya go low on sizzling day
Manchester United and Villarreal in Europa League final
How many chances will Red Bull get?
Chelsea set up all-English Champions League final
Mahrez double takes Man City to first Champions League final
Absent duo dropped from national team
Upbeat Patty ready for home challenge
Man Utd fans’ anti-Glazer protest forces postponement of Liverpool clash
Hamilton untouchable in Portuguese Grand Prix
Bottas pips Hamilton for pole after Verstappen penalty
Aussies bowl over competition to win inaugural ‘International’ trophy
Penguins perish after Fonseka flyer
Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows
Man City outclass Tottenham to retain League Cup

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Falling into the Seychelles Sinovac hole

Like allowing private hospitals to sell the 94% effective Moderna vaccine for 3000B instead of citin...(Read More)

Foreign rider escapes fine for not wearing mask, gets warning instead

Wow- hunting down a foreigner for not wearing a helmet. I've just watched 20 thais ride past wi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Falling into the Seychelles Sinovac hole

Thank you TPN Editor! Crap- O- Vac is not going to save Phuket Tourism from ineptitude, only a 3 wee...(Read More)

Moderna package likely below B3,000

Good news. If it happens, then that's a perfectly reasonable price point, and for a more effecti...(Read More)

Moderna package likely below B3,000

Sinovac is about to be approved by the WHO, so it's wrong to say it hasn't been. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Falling into the Seychelles Sinovac hole

A major distinction is that all visitors entering the Seychelles should have a negative PCR test. Th...(Read More)

July 1 is still on: Phuket Governor

Did Phuket Governor visited a glass ball fortune teller? 6000 and more tourists coming, billions of ...(Read More)

July 1 is still on: Phuket Governor

TUNA???????? WHAT??? Must be a typo right? ROFLMAO...(Read More)

July 1 is still on: Phuket Governor

GREAT NEWS! PHUKET IS OPENING AGAIN!!!!!!!!...(Read More)

PM eyes huge vaccine stockpile

CaptB the pharma companies don't hold the patents on these drugs. the American people do as it w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thai Residential

 