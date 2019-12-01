Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hamilton closes season in style

Hamilton closes season in style

FORMULA ONE: World champion Lewis Hamilton has dominated the final race of the 2019 season in Abu Dhabi to take his 11th win of the season.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 1 December 2019, 11:03PM

Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish to claim his 11th win of the season, Photo: © LAT Images/Mercedes AMG Petronas

Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish to claim his 11th win of the season, Photo: © LAT Images/Mercedes AMG Petronas

Hamilton was peerless in the desert, acing his start from pole and pulling away from the field by almost a second a lap early in the race to put himself well clear of undercut range from his rival behind.

But competition for first place never materialised. Red Bull Racing and Ferrari squabbled only for the balance of the podium places, allowing Hamilton to restrain himself in the lead and massage his way to the finish.

He led every lap and set the fastest lap of the race, which combined with his pole position and race win earnt him a sixth career “grand slam”, putting him just two behind record holder Jim Clark.

Reflecting on his 84th career victory, Hamilton praised his team’s perseverance for delivering him an unbeatable car in Abu Dhabi.

“Who would’ve thought at the end of the year we’d have this strength in the race?” he said. “I’m proud definitely but just super grateful for this incredible team, to all at Mercedes who’ve continued to push this year.”

Max Verstappen started second on the grid but was jumped on the first lap by Charles Leclerc, and the pair engaged in two different strategies in their battle for the final podium places.

Leclerc tried to use his track position to dictate strategy to Verstappen, stopping early on lap 12 to switch to the hard tyre for a long final stint.

But Verstappen felt his medium-compound tyres had more to give, and Red Bull Racing delayed his stop until lap 25. He rejoined the race five seconds behind Leclerc, but with far fresher rubber he was able to force his way past on lap 32.

Leclerc attempted to fight back at the end of the second DRS zones and the two bumped wheels, but the Verstappen was too quick, and once free from the Ferrari’s pressure was able to build a buffer to secure second place.

“I think our pace was quite decent,” Verstappen said. “Mercedes and Lewis today were too quick.”

But Leclerc’s race wasn’t yet over. Valtteri Bottas, starting a penalised 20th for an unscheduled engine change, was on a late charge, having made his sole pit stop on lap 30 and aiming for the podium.

Ferrari stopped Leclerc pre-emptively on lap 38, dropping him to less than two seconds ahead of the Finn, and though his soft tyres enabled him to quickly build a buffer, the delicate rubber began expiring in the final 10 laps, allowing Bottas to close onto his gearbox in the final two laps.

A move never eventuated, however, allowing Leclerc to take third, thereby guaranteeing him fourth on the championship table ahead of teammate Vettel.

“I’m extremely happy about his year,” he said. “A realisation of a dream since childhood, to be now with this team is unbelievable.

“Now it’s up to me to work to get better and hopefully give them the success they deserve.”

But Leclerc’s third place remained unofficial at the flag, his car having attracted the attention of FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer before the race for allegedly breaching a technical directive.

Bauer reported a “significant difference” in the volume of fuel measured in Leclerc’s tank compared to the amount declared by the team, and the stewards were set to open an investigation in the hours after the race.

The result of the inquiry could decide whether Bottas’s strong recovery from the back of the grid ends with a powerful podium or a nonetheless commendable fourth place. The Finn was quick to make up positions early, rising five places on the first lap alone and making steady progress thereafter, and was in podium contention right to the final laps of the race.

Behind him Vettel beat Thai driver Alex Albon to fifth with a pass on the penultimate lap. The German made a second stop for new tyres on lap 38, making Albon easy meat late on his hard tyres worn from his one-stop strategy.

The lower points-paying places were decided in a frenetic final 15 laps as the private battle between McLaren and Renault was disrupted by some perfect strategic execution by Racing Point and Toro Rosso.

Sergio Perez and Daniil Kvyat started 10th and 13th on the medium and hard tyres respectively but ran mammoth opening stints to rise through the mess of the midfield before making their stops.

Perez stopped for new hards on lap 37 and Kvyat for new mediums on lap 40, and though both momentarily dropped to 12th, they made rapid progress back into the top 10 in pursuit of seventh place, the head of the midfield, then occupied by Lando Norris.

The battle went down to the wire, with Perez making a move stick on the final lap, demoting Norris to eighth, with Kvyat just 1.2 seconds further back n ninth.

Carlos Sainz defended hard from Daniel Ricciardo to hold 10th place, succeeding by just 0.9 seconds at the flag to earn the final point of the race, thereby securing him sixth place in the drivers standings ahead of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fanatical Thai sports fans would cancel honeymoons, risk jobs to support their teams, reports survey
Indian football club the latest to be added to Manchester City led global empire
Hamilton takes record-breaking pole in Abu Dhabi
Thais vow to put up a fight for last 4 spot at SEA Games
Where to next for Ferrari's painful luxury
Veteran Tanasugarn to lead Thai team as they aim to serve up gold medal haul at SEA Games
Arsenal sack Emery as pressure mounts for under fire managers
Thailand's Kunlavut into last 8 after superb show
Magnificent Seven! War Elephants roar back into contention with Brunei rout
Hamilton eyes season-ending victory in UAE twilight zone
Thais eyeing big Brunei score, confident of winning gold medal
Mbappe stars as PSG snatch dramatic point at Real Madrid
Nishino remains defiant
Champs Thailand eye winning start
Trouble greets Thais in Manila

 

Phuket community
Woman killed, thrown out of car overturned on bypass road

Oh Girls, did mama not teach you to be home before dark, and not drive during dark hours? It is not...(Read More)

Turkish tourists injured in head-on collision

Oh Boy, wet road and speeding, these thai drivers never learn. Another case of not having proper dri...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Two completely off topic anger filled comments from the solo entertainer and hater.Sticking his nose...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

And no, Michelin does not separate the awards by gender as the poorly written caption suggests- &quo...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Feminism is women being treating equally- such as jobs ads not allowed to specify male only for eng...(Read More)

Turkish tourists injured in head-on collision

Ahh- the road was to blame, nver mind adapting to the conditions at the time. Lock that naughty road...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Honesty dealt a crushing blow

If they want to pretend to be so caring and brag about compensation, how about making the compensati...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Honesty dealt a crushing blow

The Officials list of who are responsible for disasters is getting bigger. Which Official did certif...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Honesty dealt a crushing blow

The thai veil of secrecy will hide which Thai Official is responsible that the building stop was not...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Honesty dealt a crushing blow

One would have expected that after the 3 Myanmar kills at a Rawai building site that Thai Officials ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Football
The Sunday Brunch Club
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Naka Yai Island Beach House
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket