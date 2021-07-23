The Phuket News
Halt Sinovac shots, says respiratory disease expert

BANGKOK: A respiratory disease expert yesterday (July 22) called on the government to stop buying China’s Sinovac vaccine doses until a new generation of the shot, able to protect against all coronavirus strains, is developed.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 23 July 2021, 09:12AM

Further calls from medical experts to halt the import and use of the Chinese-manufactured Sinovac come after the government confirmed they have agreed to procure 10.9 million additional Sinovac doses at a cost of B6.1 billion. Photo: AFP

The Cabinet recently agreed to procure 10.9 million additional Sinovac doses at a cost of B6.1 billion.

Manoon Leechawengwongs, head of Vichaiyut Hospital’s intensive care unit, said that while the Sinovac vaccine is effective in preventing severe illnesses and deaths, the immunity which the vaccine provides naturally reduces over time.

Therefore, the government should suspend procurement of the vaccine until a generation effective against all coronavirus strains is developed, he said.

Medical personnel on the frontline of the fight against the pandemic are at a greater risk of being infected, he said.

When they get infected, the virus can spread to their patients and colleagues.

He said infections would cause hospitals to be shortstaffed as infected staff would need to quarantine due to infection risks.

Watcharapong Khuwijitsuwan, secretary to the public health minister, yesterday defended the quality of the Sinovac vaccine amid growing criticism, saying the jab is part of the World Health Organization’s Covax initiative, which aims to provide equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

He said research findings from Malaysia indicate the Sinovac vaccine is as effective as Western mRNA vaccines.

Some have argued that the vaccine, which uses killed viral particles, is not as effective against more infectious variants.

Mr Watcharapong said findings from the Health Ministry show that the Chinese vaccine is 75% effective against the Delta strain.

He said the country is procuring various vaccines, but added that not every vaccine can be delivered as needed. He said some critics have a political bias.

“It is best to have as many vaccines as possible. Waiting for the one that we like may not help us fight the spread,” he said.

Similar calls were made by Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine of Siriraj Hospital, who last Saturday (July 17) said Sinovac vaccines were not effective enough to boost immunity responses so they were not suited to deal with the highly-transmissible Delta variant. Dr Prasit urged the government cease importing Sinovac vaccine.

Fascinated | 23 July 2021 - 10:57:33 

4 times more expensive than AZ- follow the money,

Xi_Virus | 23 July 2021 - 10:32:08 

Interesting how GANGnisters and their secretaries defend Xinovac while HEALTH EXPERTS see it as WASTELESS and GARBAGE!

Made in Xhina = GARBAGE

 

