THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Halloween Special - It’s a dog’s afterlife

Everyone loves to get a little spooked at Halloween. Whilst the cinemas tend to show adult ‘shock’ flicks to bring in the big kids looking for something a little meatier, it does leave the smaller ones with little more to do on this festive occasion than wreak havoc on the neighbours in penance for not handing over their candy stash.

ArtEntertainment
By David Jacklin

Saturday 27 October 2018, 11:00AM

Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie

Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie

Fear not. Help is at hand by raiding the back catalogue of your preferred movie service provider, snuggle up on the couch with the family and some ghoulish snacks, turn out the lights and marvel at Tim Burton’s 2012 animated masterpiece, Frankenweenie (PG).

Fans of Tim Burton had a patient wait for an animated movie to rival the quality and craft of the 1993 classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Thankfully Mr Burton’s 2012 foray into the world of stop motion puppets delivers on both the quirky playfulness and film noir that we love him for.

Frankenweenie is a comedy-horror, following a young boy called Victor and his pursuits to bring his best friend back to life… his dog, Sparky. Needless to say experiments like this don’t always go to plan. Science is a cruel master and there are unexpected consequences in the renewed joie de vivre of his beloved pet.

This project had long been a passion for Tim Burton. In 1984 he made a live action short film of the escapades of Victor and his zombie dog. Disney’s reward for his efforts was to fire him on the spot. Thankfully Burton is from stubborn creative stock and Hollywood’s alternative director resurrected it to great effect as an animated fable for those foolish enough to play God. Disney ate humble pie (… or was it pumpkin?) and invited him back with a far bigger budget to play with.

Frankenweenie is shot in black and white as a homage to the film-making style of a bygone era of horror classics. But don’t let this put you off. It only serves to emphasise both its charm and menace, with Burton playing in the shadows to bring suspense to each scene.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

Amongst an excellent cast Winona Ryder voices the part of Elsa Van Helsing, the girl next door who grabs Victor’s attention when he’s not hot wiring 10,000 volts through his recently deceased pet. This reunites Ryder and Burton since their earlier collaborations on Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands. And if that isn’t enough Christopher Lee makes a cameo appearance as a nod to the Dracula movies of the 1950s. It is Martin Landau, however, that steals the show voicing Mr Rzykruski, the eccentric but loveable science teacher.

The true star of the movie however is Burton’s inspired, complex and rule defining direction of the stop motion set. It’s visual grandeur on the screen is stunning with a cast of 200 puppets and the elaborate model sets which celebrate the ‘weird’ in suburban America.

Just ask Lassie or Toto. You can’t go wrong with a story of companionship between a child and his dog, even a dead one. This Halloween season Frankenweenie is the ideal family entertainment to get you all in that spooky mood whilst watching a piece of cinematic art from behind the sofa.

Make sure you have easy access to an electricity supply and some jump leads. You never know when it might come in handy.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A theatrical vision for live performance in Phuket
Dua Lipa: Dark-pop delight
Heart of the matter - Jeffrey Sevilla talks Jazz
The trivial villain
The world of a Pop Surrealism artist
‘Snap for Stray’ Photo Contest held by Soi Dog
’Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76
Only Silk - Excerpt from Alan Platt’s new novel, ‘Foreign Fool’
Last Punk Standing: The new Vivienne Westwood documentary
Stand-up Singapore: Interview with comedian, Sam See
The 6th Anniversary of the Phuket Drum Circle
Hollywood stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes
Liam Gallagher: I'm definitely maybe misunderstood
Clooney puts poison in Anywhere USA's peanut butter
Victoria and Abdul: a 130-year-old story for our times

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry

The authorities here don’t seem to realise that statements like this are so damaging. They should ...(Read More)

Tourism packages promised

Promises implementing 15 Nov? For thai a to short notice promise. But ok, if it works, than just 6 w...(Read More)

Operators despair amidst Chinese lull

Face it! As long the Phoenix has not been lifted and parked at a temple complex to give chinese tou...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry

Seems Thailand starts to feel the 'lost heat' in her tourist pocket. That is a good sign. N...(Read More)

Tourism packages promised

If Thailand truly wants to attract tourist, do the following immediately and for the 6 months. Waiv...(Read More)

Free to fall: No extra safety precautions for rock climbers despite American tourist’s death

Park Chief will pity himself now that he didn't know what was going on in his Park, paid tour c...(Read More)

US Embassy in Thailand to cease providing income affidavit

Now there are also many other countries in Europe and scandinavien that come with the same rules no ...(Read More)

Airport managers cleared over ‘slapgate’

Real thai funny. Ex airport manager and ex security manager are cleared. First not yet appointed at ...(Read More)

US Embassy in Thailand to cease providing income affidavit

As expected, I commented 09 Oct that more countries will follow the UK. here it is, 2nd, the Usa. Ke...(Read More)

British Embassy Bangkok to stop Certification of Income letters

Well, here it is. Now the usa embassy follows, as expected more nations were going to follow the UK....(Read More)

 

Melbourne Cup 2018
777 Beach Condo
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
PST 21 - 24 NOV 2018
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it
Go Air
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lofty Phuket
Thai Residential

 