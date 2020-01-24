Half-kilo of ‘ice’, more than 3,000 meth pills seized in drug arrests

PHUKET: Separate raids by police and an anti-narcotics task force over the past week netted seven suspects along with 575.12g 5g of crystal meth (ya ice), 3,200 pills methamphetamine pills (ya bah). The raids also saw a handgun and bullets seized, along with a pickup truck and six motorbikes with a total estimated value of B690,000.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 January 2020, 09:30AM

Bounty seized in just one of the raids. Photo: Thalang Police

Joint raids by Phuket City Police and Thalang Police, on Wednesday (Jan 22) arrested two suspects at a house Pa Khlok, noted a report by Thalang Police.

Acting on a tip-off, officers led by Lt Col Saksan Khomsakhorn of the Phuket City Police arrested Siwara “Ant” Taraphan, 37, and Kamphangpet “To” Phromlee, 26, at one house in Moo 1, and raided another house in the same street, said the report.

In making the arrests, officers seized 447.51g of ya ice separated into nine plastic bags and 1,139 ya bah pills separated into 19 plastic bags, as well as 1.39g of dried marijuana mixed with tobacco.

Police also seized a registered .38-calibre handgun and 35 bullets, as well as 13 .45-calibre bullets, said the report.

Other items seized included digital scales, marijuana-taking equipment, Kerry Express parcel boxes, a mobile phone, three ATM Cards and three bankbooks for accounts at different banks – as well as one white Phuket-registered Isuzu D-Max valued at about B500,000 and six motorbikes together valued at about B190,000.

The report did not clarify which items were seized at which house.

Siwara and Kamphangpet were both taken to Thalang Police Station, where Siwara was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, possession of a Category 5 drug, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Although the report noted that the gun seized was registered, it did not elaborate on what determined that it was in illegal possession.

Kamphangpet was charged for illegal possession of ammunition.

A separate report by Phuket City Police noted that their officers on Wednesday arrested Krit Rattanarat, 35, with 52.26g of ya ice, digital scales and 35 plastic bags.

Police did not reveal where Krit was arrested, but confirmed that Krit was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

In a series of raids carried out earlier by an anti-narcotics task force that included Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor) personnel, four people were arrested with more than 2,000 pills of ya bah and 70g of ya ice.

Wichit District Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Danai Jaikaeng led the raids, conducted from Jan 17-21, explained a report released earlier this week.

On Jan 17, Myanmar national worker So Win, 32, was arrested with 51g of ya ice near a house in Soi Borpla Takdad, Kathu.

So Win was taken to Kathu Police Station, and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegally entering and staying in the Kingdom.

On Jan 20, Praput “Pon” Sutthicheunak, 39, was arrested with 11.40g of ya ice at a house in Soi Irawadee 2 in Moo 6, Wichit. Officers also seized two digital scales, plastic bags and one item of drug-taking equipment.

Phlapum was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

On Jan 21, Atthaporn “At” Plapthuk, 42, was arrested with 12.95g of ya ice and 61 pills of ya bah that were found hidden in his Honda Civic car at Phuket Town

Phlapum was taken to Phuket Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

That same day, Rakphon “Sezz” Sitthisak, 42, was arrested with 2,000 pills of ya bah at a room in an apartment building in Soi Choojit in Moo 3, Rassada, noted the report.

Rakpon was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, the report added.