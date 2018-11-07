The cleanup was held from 7am to 4pm as part of the festivities on the closing day of the Phuket Carnival.
A total of 412.15 kilograms of waste was collected, including 186.5kg of fishing equipment and nets; 75.2kg of glass and plastic bottles and cloth material; 97.55 kg of anchor and other ropes for boats and discarded sacks; and 52.9kg of items made from steel and/or wood.
Mayor Chalermluck awarded all participants a certificate.
Volunteer divers taking part in the underwater cleanup also received awards for the efforts, with Andaman Team winning with 850 points; Ngaan-Ngôk Team finishing second with 451.35 points; Jai Teung Jai Andaman Team third with 314.38 points, and a special award going to Phuket Dive Team for collecting 10 crown of thorns starfish.
Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event.
“It is a good sign and urges local people – and tourists – to keep the environment clean,” she said.
“I am now in discussions to have an ocean cleanup twice a year, as ocean cleanups are always needed,” Mayor Chalermluck added.
Mayor Chalermluck had some more good news: “Divers told me that the trash collected from underwater this time is less than they collected last time.”
– Additional Reporting Puttimas Puttasuwan
