THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Half a ton of underwater garbage collected at Patong Beach

PHUKET: The mass underwater and beach cleanup held at Patong Beach on Monday (Nov 5) saw half of ton garbage of discarded debris collected from the waters off Phuket’s busiest tourism town, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup confirmed today (Nov 7).

patongpollutionenvironmenttourism
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 7 November 2018, 05:31PM

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event. Photo: Patong Municipality

Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event. Photo: Patong Municipality

Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event. Photo: Patong Municipality

Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event. Photo: Patong Municipality

Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event. Photo: Patong Municipality

Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event. Photo: Patong Municipality

Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event. Photo: Patong Municipality

Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event. Photo: Patong Municipality

Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event. Photo: Patong Municipality

Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup was held from 7am to 4pm as part of the festivities on the closing day of the Phuket Carnival.

A total of 412.15 kilograms of waste was collected, including 186.5kg of fishing equipment and nets; 75.2kg of glass and plastic bottles and cloth material; 97.55 kg of anchor and other ropes for boats and discarded sacks; and 52.9kg of items made from steel and/or wood.

Mayor Chalermluck awarded all participants a certificate.

Volunteer divers taking part in the underwater cleanup also received awards for the efforts, with Andaman Team winning with 850 points; Ngaan-Ngôk Team finishing second with 451.35 points; Jai Teung Jai Andaman Team third with 314.38 points, and a special award going to Phuket Dive Team for collecting 10 crown of thorns starfish.
Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

“It is a good sign and urges local people – and tourists – to keep the environment clean,” she said.

“I am now in discussions to have an ocean cleanup twice a year, as ocean cleanups are always needed,” Mayor Chalermluck added.

Mayor Chalermluck had some more good news: “Divers told me that the trash collected from underwater this time is less than they collected last time.”

 – Additional Reporting Puttimas Puttasuwan

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Timothy | 12 November 2018 - 08:27:43 

This trash is not millennia old. They have done other "clean ups" over the years, and still can find tons of new discarded fishing nets. The fishing boat crews use the sea as a dump.

Kurt | 11 November 2018 - 14:57:43 

.... Study the yearly European quota fishing system. At first EU fishermen were not happy with it. Now, decennia later they thank EU on their knies that there is a quota system. It keeps them able to continue fishing as fish populations have time to recover, and keep fishermen going. And there is balance in marine life.

Pauly44 | 10 November 2018 - 15:06:32 

So what, the point is Thai boats pollute and overfish their own environment on a massive scale destroying their own livelihood without thought, there is no law, regulation or oversight making these greedy buggers accountable, I've seen them first hand this is not speculation, your comments are as usual wrong.

Jor12 | 09 November 2018 - 18:38:09 

Fishing has been the occupation of many for millennia, as it has been for many other countries...

Paddy | 07 November 2018 - 18:17:30 

Fishing boats that make their living from the sea who did most of damage. Make you sick, idiots.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tri Trang Beach corals survive Patong Bay wastewater onslaught
Construction rubble dumped on Phuket beach
Phuket Governor issues emergency budget to clear Patong’s filthy canal
Phuket officials to switch on magnets as Patong raw sewage solution
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the road to ruin
Untreated wastewater at Patong Bay takes its toll on soft corals
Phuket officials finally warn tourists of Patong sewage contamination
Phuket tourists dissatisfied with beach trash and water quality, reveals survey
Officials inspect Patong Beach after cigarette ban launch
Phuket Poll: How serious should the Patong Beach smoking ban be?
No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway
Let it flow: Patong wastewater to get worse before treatment plant upgrades kick in
Phuket DMCR and Patong Municipality launch Ocean Day marine conservation project
‘Keep Phuket Clean’ campaign draws thousands to Patong Beach
Phuket approved new wastewater treatment plant for Patong

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
Go Air
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Tile-it
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 