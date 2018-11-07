PHUKET: The mass underwater and beach cleanup held at Patong Beach on Monday (Nov 5) saw half of ton garbage of discarded debris collected from the waters off Phuket’s busiest tourism town, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup confirmed today (Nov 7).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 7 November 2018, 05:31PM

Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup saw nearly half a ton of garbage collected off Patong Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

The cleanup was held from 7am to 4pm as part of the festivities on the closing day of the Phuket Carnival.

A total of 412.15 kilograms of waste was collected, including 186.5kg of fishing equipment and nets; 75.2kg of glass and plastic bottles and cloth material; 97.55 kg of anchor and other ropes for boats and discarded sacks; and 52.9kg of items made from steel and/or wood.

Mayor Chalermluck awarded all participants a certificate.

Volunteer divers taking part in the underwater cleanup also received awards for the efforts, with Andaman Team winning with 850 points; Ngaan-Ngôk Team finishing second with 451.35 points; Jai Teung Jai Andaman Team third with 314.38 points, and a special award going to Phuket Dive Team for collecting 10 crown of thorns starfish.

Mayor Chalermluck praised everyone who took part in the event.

“It is a good sign and urges local people – and tourists – to keep the environment clean,” she said.

“I am now in discussions to have an ocean cleanup twice a year, as ocean cleanups are always needed,” Mayor Chalermluck added.

Mayor Chalermluck had some more good news: “Divers told me that the trash collected from underwater this time is less than they collected last time.”

– Additional Reporting Puttimas Puttasuwan