Hackers blamed for editing Promthep Cape map pin

Hackers blamed for editing Promthep Cape map pin

PHUKET: Many visitors relying on Google Maps to go to Promthep Cape, the popular viewpoint on Phuket’s southernmost peninsular, have ended up in a wrong place after the map pin had been moved by hackers.

tourismtechnology
By Bangkok Post

Friday 3 January 2020, 03:36PM

The pin on Google Maps today still shows Laem Promthep as located some four kilometres from the popular viewpoint. Image: Google Maps

Rawai Mayor Aroon Soros said the map pin of Promthep Cape on Google Maps had been changed since Dec 31, affecting many visitors who were taken to a house at Huay Namthor, about four kilometres away.

“The move has affected visitors who relied on Google Maps as they were misguided to another venue, which is not Laem Promthep. It’s a waste of time for the visitors. They also missed opportunities to view the beauty of the sunset viewpoint on the island,” said the mayor.

Rawai Municipality has posted signs along the route and advised visitors to use nearby areas such as Larn Phra Prom or Promthep Cape Lighthouse to search for Laem Promthep on Google Maps.

Mayor Aroon also called on the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry and concerned agencies to help solve this problem.

Pinning and editing a pin on Google Maps can be done by any user without requiring high-level IT expertise since the service relies on collaboration of users to help improve its accuracy. Maps can be private, editable by invite only, or allow public edits.

 

Read original story here.

