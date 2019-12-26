THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hacked security footage from cramped Thai prison posted on YouTube

Hacked security footage from cramped Thai prison posted on YouTube

THAILAND: The security camera system at Lang Suan prison in the southern province of Chumphon has been hacked and footage showing inmates living in overcrowded conditions posted on YouTube.

crimeSafetypoliceculture
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 26 December 2019, 10:01AM

An image captured from hacked CCTV footage posted on YouTube shows an overcrowded cell in Lang Suan prison in Chumphon province. Image via Bangkok Post.

An image captured from hacked CCTV footage posted on YouTube shows an overcrowded cell in Lang Suan prison in Chumphon province. Image via Bangkok Post.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said the Corrections Department had informed him of the incident. Authorities still did not know how the recording was leaked. He was quick to point out that similar incidents had happened in other countries, including Australia and Russia.

The minister said he told the department to file a police complaint, and assigned the Department of Special Investigation to find out how it happened and who was responsible.

He was concerned the leak may have violated the rights of inmates.

A source in the Justice Ministry said the CCTV systems in Thai prisons were installed by private-sector contractors through a procurement process. The system is connected to the internet to give authorised individuals access to real-time viewing. Prison chiefs and senior officials can view the live CCTV footage on their smartphones.

The minister said it was possible the access code was leaked to outsiders, who then accessed the system and posted the recording on YouTube, damaging the reputation of Thai prisons as the footage shows the overcrowded conditions.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The video, labelled “Thai Bangkok prison Security Came live” was posted on Youtube on Tuesday (Dec24). It showed claimed real-time footage from several locations in Lang Suan Prison, showing the daily lives of inmates.

However, authorities pointed out “live-footage” was in fact two hours behind.

A source said it appeared the prison’s CCTV system was hacked on Monday night.

The YouTube account of the hacker named Big Brother’s Gaze also shows leaked CCTV prison footage from countries including Russia, Australia and the United States.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 26 December 2019 - 12:22:46 

Photos damaging reputation of thai prisons?  Not at all, just confirming it. Already known long time.  Oh oh, they are so angry now that the world is seeing all this. It is how all thai prison 'living conditions' are inside. Wake up Thai Government, 'Smart' goes viral, world wide. Try to understand anno 2020 nothing can kept quiet or hidden anymore.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wife-killing tourist gets life! Missing couple alive, hiding out? Paedo monk arrested! || December 26
Phuket remembers those lost to the tsunami
National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz
Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal
Scams to look out for this festive season
Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings
Abbot charged with sexual abuse of young novices
Thailand landmine clearance to finish 'by 2023': Pornpipat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic microbead ban? Mayor sentenced to death! Street food festivals! || December 25
Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket
Chinese tourist sentenced to life for killing wife at Phuket resort
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous inspires leaders in ocean conservation
SalamAir launches direct flights between Muscat and Phuket
Bengal tiger returns for its killed prey in Mae Wong National Park
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hero stops suicidal bid! Elephant Santa delivers gifts? Partial solar eclipse? || December 24

 

Phuket community
Hacked security footage from cramped Thai prison posted on YouTube

Photos damaging reputation of thai prisons? Not at all, just confirming it. Already known long time...(Read More)

Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings

False accusation. No one wants to undermine the constitutional Monarchy. In fact that the Prime Min...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

@K. Didn't know one needs a bachelor or higher degree to become a police officer.Inspector K.wou...(Read More)

SalamAir launches direct flights between Muscat and Phuket

Nice to notice that the Phuket water crisis/disaster is over. Or ignored?...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

Aroon and MaAnn, have been mayors for as long as I can remember. I thought there was a two term only...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

"My grandmother was laughing about it." Wow,that would make her one of the oldest living p...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Fas. and K., it would be better to read the article and to slow down with the Christmas punch a bit....(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Well Fascinated, Now you see how thai Officials can make up stories just to keep their desk clean...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

This Mayor, mama mia! The idea that signing a paper is restoring tourist confidence. My grandmother ...(Read More)

Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday

Wow, a shocking 5 day breach of National Security! 5 Days not possible to report with TM30 form! Acc...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential

 