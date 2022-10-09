British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Haaland strikes again as Man City go top, Chelsea tame Wolves

Haaland strikes again as Man City go top, Chelsea tame Wolves

FOOTBALL: Manchester City swept to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Southampton as Erling Haaland extended his incredible scoring run to 10 successive games, while resurgent Chelsea eased to a 3-0 victory against Wolves yesterday (Oct 8).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Sunday 9 October 2022, 05:23PM

Erling Haaland (centre) celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal yesterday (Oct 8). Photo: AFP

Erling Haaland (centre) celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal yesterday (Oct 8). Photo: AFP

Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez all netted for Pep Guardiola’s side before Haaland added his customary goal to seal yet another one-sided success at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has scored an astonishing 20 goals in his first 12 competitive games since his £51 million (B2.1 billion) move from Borussia Dortmund.

Fuelled by the Norway striker, City are the first club to score at least three goals in nine consecutive top-flight home matches since Wolves in 1959.

The champions are now two points clear of second placed Arsenal ahead of the north London club’s clash with Liverpool later today.

Guardiola’s remarkable team have only lost one of their last 37 league games as they chase a fifth English title in the last six seasons.

City have scored 24 goals in their last six games, winning eight of their last nine across all competitions.

In stark contrast to City’s blistering form, Southampton’s fifth successive defeat added to the mounting pressure on boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

City opened the scoring in the 20th minute as Joao Cancelo weaved through the Southampton defence, evaded James Ward-Prowse’s challenge and fired through the legs of keeper Gavin Bazunu.

Phil Foden doubled City’s lead as he ran onto Kevin De Bruyne’s pass and clipped a deft lob over Bazunu into the far corner after 32 minutes.

Riyad Mahrez put the result beyond doubt in the 49th minute. The Algeria winger met Rodri’s cross with a clinical volley from a tight angle.

Inevitably, Haaland wasn’t to be denied and he finished off Cancelo’s pass with a typically ruthless close-range effort in the 65th minute.

“I am so upset with him! He didn’t score three goals!” Guardiola joked about Haaland.

“Expectations of him are so high that people expect he is going to score three or four goals every game.

“But in the end he was there and scored. He has done it and helped us again.”

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea racked up a third win in new boss Graham Potter’s four games since replacing the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

C and C Marine

Potter made seven changes after the midweek Champions League victory over AC Milan, with Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those rested.

Slick Chelsea

Showing the depth of their squad, Chelsea took the lead when Kai Havertz netted three minutes into first half stoppage-time with a looping header from Mason Mount’s pin-point cross.

Christian Pulisic put Chelsea in complete control with a cute finish after exchanging passes with Mount in the 54th minute.

Armando Broja grabbed his first goal for Chelsea with a 20-yard drive in the 90th minute.

After their spluttering form at the end of Tuchel’s reign, Chelsea are up to fourth place.

“I don’t think we can succeed with just 11 players. It’s not right just to play 11 until they fall down and get injured,” Potter said.

“When you’re playing three games a week, you’ve got to make decisions around fresh players, when players are determined and desperate to play.”

Tottenham are three points behind Manchester City after Harry Kane secured a 1-0 win at Brighton.

Antonio Conte’s third-placed team won for the first time in three games after losing at Arsenal and drawing away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kane struck with his eighth goal of the season in the 22nd minute, the England captain converting Son Heung-min’s cross with a glancing header.

It was a first defeat for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi after an impressive 3-3 draw at Liverpool in his first match.

Bournemouth put under-fire Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers back on the hot seat with a 2-1 win at Dean Court.

Having won for the first time this season on Monday, second bottom Leicester have now lost seven of their last eight games.

Fifth placed Newcastle thrashed Brentford 5-1 at St James’ Park.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Verstappen wins championship in dominant drive after post-race penalty
Thai women go down fighting against USA
Verstappen on pole but grid penalty looms
Man City fuelled by red-hot Haaland as Liverpool face Arsenal test
Phuket hosts WBC Nai Khanom Tom Belt showdown
‘Let emotions flow’ in front of record women’s Rugby World Cup crowd
Leading by example
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 2022 dates set
Title celebrations on hold for Mad Max after Singapore stumble
Atthaya rises to world number 2
Saudi desert megacity to host Asian Winter Games
Women referees at World Cup in Qatar a ‘strong sign’
Haaland, Foden hat-tricks help Man City thrash Man Utd 6-3
Oliveira wins rain-hit Thai MotoGP as title race tightens again
Perez wins to delay Verstappen title

 

Phuket community
Phuket teens arrested for stealing temple donations

desperation at his best......(Read More)

Drug suspect accused of attempting to slash officers during arrest

one less scum bag around and way too many to go still.. ...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

@Prab, Narong will fix nothing. His performance of duties is just ceremonial. A bit merit doing, ho...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

what a joke, those venue start business anywhere between 11pm and midnight so no wonder they found n...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Preventing the nightmare

Most of the children were killed with a knife. Had this killer been treated as an addict, perhaps...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

Was it: ... Tonight we do a short time inspection round, fingers crossed we find nothing for the sak...(Read More)

Phuket mental patient with knives, off his meds taken into custody

Poor mr Charan needs a lot of help. But right now he is a danger to society and should not walk free...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

"Hello Bars and pubs, tonight we come for inspection round between 21 and 22:30 hours. Make sur...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

Classic! These people can't be so stupid that they don't realize that everyone is just laugh...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

Unbelievable, I think these officials probably smoked too much ganja before they went out to check. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 