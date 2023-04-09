British International School, Phuket
Haaland stars in Man City stroll, Chelsea crash on Lampard return

Haaland stars in Man City stroll, Chelsea crash on Lampard return

FOOTBALL: Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City crushed Southampton 4-1 to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal yesterday (Apr 8), while Frank Lampard’s first game back in charge of Chelsea ended in a 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Sunday 9 April 2023, 09:50AM

Haaland's two goals against Southampton took his season tally to 44 in all competitions. Photo: AFP

Haaland’s two goals against Southampton took his season tally to 44 in all competitions. Photo: AFP

Haaland took his Premier League goal tally to 30 this season, within four of the single-season record, thanks to a clinical header and a breathtaking overhead kick at St Mary’s.

The Norway forward’s goals, which gave him 44 in all competitions this term, came either side of Jack Grealish’s strike against the league’s bottom club.

Julian Alvarez netted with a late penalty as second-placed City moved within five points of Arsenal, who travel to Liverpool today.

Arsenal remain firm favourites to end City’s reign as champions but with Haaland in this mood and a home game against the Gunners to come on Apr 26, there is no chance Pep Guardiola’s side will surrender without a fight.

“The second goal was amazing. It is not easy to pick the ball up in the sky and put it on the grass,” Guardiola said.

“The first half was not our best level but he changed the game. We lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but he is on that level.”

Lampard made a surprise return to Stamford Bridge on Thursday when he was appointed until the end of the season following Graham Potter’s sacking last Sunday after just seven months in charge.

But the ex-Chelsea midfielder, who was dismissed by the club’s former owner Roman Abramovich in January 2021, could not provide an immediate lift for the Blues.

Matheus Nunes won it for Wolves in the 32nd minute with a superb half-volley into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Chelsea remain 11th after a fourth consecutive game without a win.

Sacked by lowly Everton in January after less than a year in charge, Lampard said of his Chelsea return: “There has been a lot of change and that’s not an excuse but things need to improve. That performance summed it up.”

At Old Trafford, Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 to stay fourth and leave the fourth-bottom visitors above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial edged United ever closer to a return to the Champions League next season.

Despite the win, United boss Erik ten Hag took aim at his side’s congested fixture schedule after Marcus Rashford limped off nine minutes from time.

Brightview Center

“We have to wait. He doesn’t look well,” said Ten Hag. “It’s due to the schedule. It can’t be that you play three games in six days and we have to protect the players.”

Newcastle fight back

Third-placed Newcastle are above United on goal difference after a 2-1 success at Brentford made it five consecutive wins for the Magpies.

Brentford forward Ivan Toney missed from the spot for the first time since 2018, but made amends when he converted another penalty in the 45th minute.

Newcastle equalised through David Raya’s 54th minute own goal as Joelinton’s chip went in off the Brentford goalkeeper.

And Alexander Isak won it after 61 minutes with a blistering finish from the edge of the area.

Tottenham are three points behind Newcastle after beating Brighton 2-1 in north London.

Son Heung-min put Tottenham ahead with a superb long-range curler into the top corner after 10 minutes.

It took the South Korean’s Premier League tally to 100 goals, making him the first Asian player to reach that landmark.

Lewis Dunk headed Brighton’s equaliser from Solly March’s corner in the 34th minute.

Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi were both sent off after a touchline spat before Harry Kane lashed home the winner in the 79th minute.

Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins scored for Aston Villa, who climbed to sixth place after a 2-0 home win against third-bottom Nottingham Forest.

West Ham boosted their survival bid as Harrison Reed’s 23rd minute own goal sealed a 1-0 win at Fulham.

Bournemouth rose out of the relegation zone thanks to a 1-0 victory at second-bottom Leicester, who were booed off after Philip Billing’s 40th minute winner.

Phuket community
‘Spectrum of the Seas’ sparks environmental worries in Phuket

i think the cruise lines have a better record on environmental reductions than Phuket government wil...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

@rico you can own one rai of land if that land is worth more than 40,000,000 baht. But you can only ...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

@DeKaaskopp Reading the Thai news lifts your spirits. Where else would you find such a fascinating m...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

@Jimmy888 you are absolutely right. Land of fake smiles, liars, cheaters, and lazy people. I left a ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

And there goes the left nut !...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

In a couple of days, when the murder investigation is over, we will all be told that it was suicide ...(Read More)

Crackdown on Bolt, inDriver taxi-app drivers continues

I think Phuket residents who are forced to use overpriced cab services should write a collective let...(Read More)

Mobile app driver confirmed as attacker in Karon taxi brawl

PN pls follow up on the court verdict on 17th May... let see what other BS they will come up with or...(Read More)

Mobile app driver confirmed as attacker in Karon taxi brawl

InDrive and BOLT should be the only 2 app for taxi and other then that should only be Taxi Meter, li...(Read More)

Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket

Actually, promoting Phuket tourism to chinese tourists should include providing legal chinese tour g...(Read More)

 

