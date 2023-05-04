Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Haaland sets Premier League goal record to put Man City back on top

Haaland sets Premier League goal record to put Man City back on top

FOOTBALL: Erling Haaland set a new record of 35 goals in a Premier League season as Manchester City overcame West Ham 3-0 to move back to the top of the table yesterday (May 3), while Liverpool edged out Fulham 1-0.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Thursday 4 May 2023, 10:22AM

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal against West Ham last night (May 3). Photo: AFP

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal against West Ham last night (May 3). Photo: AFP

City were made to work by an under-manned Hammers to edge one point clear of Arsenal in the title race, with a game in hand still to come.

But they cut loose after half-time as Haaland wrote himself into the record books with his 51st goal in all competitions of his debut season at City.

“I do not think of all these records, I would go crazy in my head,” said Haaland. “I go home now, play some video games, eat something and then sleep.”

The Norwegian was given a guard of honour by his teammates as he left the pitch after full-time.

“In football when there is a special occasion we have to show how special it is,” said City boss Pep Guardiola.

“We are very pleased for him because he is a joy to work with, to be with, and everyone is happy to have him with us. The record will be broken in the future, maybe by him.”

The visitors were missing England international Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd through illness, while injuries meant David Moyes could only name five outfield substitutes.

But Moyes’ men held out for 50 minutes before succumbing at the Etihad to remain rooted in a relegation battle.

Nathan Ake was the unlikely figure to break the deadlock as the Dutch defender rose highest to power home Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick.

But there was no surprise over the scorer of City’s second as Haaland raced onto Jack Grealish’s pass and deftly dinked the ball over the advancing Lukasz Fabianski.

Salah on the spot

Ixina Thailand

The 22-year-old moved past Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s mark of 34 set for Blackburn and Newcastle respectively in the 1990s.

However, he will still fall someway short of the all-time scoring record for a season in the English top flight of 60 set by Everton’s Dixie Dean in 1927/28.

Phil Foden came off the bench to add the final flourish as his sweetly-struck volley deflected off Emerson Palmieri to leave Fabianski wrong-footed five minutes from time.

City’s 13th consecutive home win in 2023 edges Guardiola’s men ever closer to a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

The champions need just four wins from their remaining five games to ensure Arsenal are denied their first title in 19 years.

Defeat leaves West Ham still four points above the relegation zone with four games to play.

At Anfield, Liverpool refused to give up the fight for a top-four finish by keeping the pressure on Newcastle and Manchester United for the final two places in next season’s Champions League behind City and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have now won five league consecutive league games for the first time this season.

“Five games in a row is good. I liked it a lot. We have to try to do something we can use, something we can build on in the next season,” said Klopp.

Mohamed Salah’s 29th goal of the season was the difference between the sides as the Egyptian shrugged off his recent struggles from the penalty spot to convert after Darwin Nunez had been fouled by Issa Diop six minutes before half-time.

Liverpool close to within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chaba Kaew put Singapore to the sword
Arsenal back on top of Premier League after beating Chelsea
Man City back on top as Newcastle, Man Utd press top-four claims
Pérez scores easy win in Baku
Thais outclass Singapore with ease
Fun run to support disabled community
Charity boxing match to help Pa Khlok drug rehab program
Title destiny in Man City’s hands as Villa make European push
Leclerc beats Verstappen to surprise Baku pole
Bodybuilders flex their muscles at Phuket Classic
Young War Elephants ready to reclaim gold medal
F1 prepares for ‘ludicrous’ new format in Azerbaijan
National swim team training in Phuket ahead of SEA Games
Man City rout Arsenal to seize title momentum, Chelsea crash again
Cycling Phuket to Bangkok for sports inclusivity

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Are this new rules “again“ for all exstention to stay, or only for this with B visum exstention....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Two side copy of Chanote and show/copy of blue housebook should be enough. Strange Immigration not t...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

@ Kamala Pete, totally useless to appeal on Governor. The good man is to busy with many merit show d...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Lesser people now will use a agent. So the Immigration officers cut in their 'own' B5,000 br...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Is this latest "net" being cast in order to pick up long-overstay russians who are keeping...(Read More)

Two arrested for illegal fishing off Cape Panwa

Bad boys. So, what next? How much will be the fine? 500thb? Sure they not get prison time as always...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Perhaps the governor needs to forcefully point out to immigration that long term expats bring billio...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Last year when I extended my retirement visa I had photos from outside, living room and bedroom. The...(Read More)

’Aem’ Cyanide’s police ex-husband arrested

its a grave shame such an outrageous streak of crimes was even allowed to happen and the suspect was...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Remember photo outside the house and living, was that in 2018 or '19? The year afterthat I came ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna

 