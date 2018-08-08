PHUKET: The accused gunman in the murder of a two young people at Buddha Mountain has told police that the owner of Pum Pui bar on Patong’s famed Bangla Rd opened fire first, using two pistols, then he followed suit by firing seven shots at the pair.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 August 2018, 03:15PM

An officer in a white T-shirt poses as the alleged mastermind carrying two handguns at the crime re-enactment at Khao Chee Chan in Sattahip district, Chonburi. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Narong Warintharawet, 22, implicated bar operator Panya Yingdang, who remains at large, in the murder of Paweena Namuangrak, 20, and her boyfriend Anantachai Jitram, 21, in the parking lot at Khao Chee Chan (Buddha Mountain) in Sattahip on July 29.

Panya, the alleged mastermind, is believed to have fled to Cambodia.

Pol Maj Gen Chalermkiart Srivorakhan, deputy national police chief, and senior police officers took Narong, the alleged gunman, back to the crime scene for a re-enactment this morning (Aug 8).

Narong and another suspect Kritsana Sisuk, 22, turned themselves in separately to local police in Nakhon Sri Thammarat on Monday night (Aug 6) and were then taken to Sattahip Police Station in Chonburi and charged.

Kritsana was taken for a crime re-enactment yesterday (Aug 7).

Lt Col Thaweesak Suethong, deputy superintendent at Satthahip Police Station, took Kritsana to the crime scene at Khao Chee Chan for a re-enactment this morning.

The suspect said he accompanied Phuket nightclub operator Panya, the alleged mastermind, to Chonburi because he thought the man wanted to patch up his relationship with Ms Paweena.

So far, five suspects in the fatal shooting of the young couple have been arrested. The three others are Kiatisak Suransaengmilboon, 35, Sayant Sisuk, 43, and Jirasak Unaiban, 34.

During today's re-enactment, Narong told police that he, Kritsana and Sayant accompanied Panya to Buddha Mountain that day. They were in a car driven by Kritsana and were following the two young people.

At the parking lot, Panya got out of the car carrying two handguns, according to Narong, who followed behind. Panya walked towards Miss Paweena and suddenly opened fire at her with both guns, the suspect said.

Narong admitted that he then fired three shots at Mr Anantachai and four shots at Miss Paweena.

They then fled in two cars, one driven by Kritsana and the other by Jirasak. Only Panya remains at large.

Gen Chalermkiart said Narong alleged he was paid B50,000 by the Phuket bar operator to shoot the young couple.

Police investigators were dispatched to track down the prime suspect along the Thai-Cambodian border, Maj Gen Chalermkiart said. They had not caught him yet.

Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, Pol Maj Gen Maitree Chimcherd, said police had information that Panya was hiding in a village in Cambodia.

Cambodian authorities have been asked to help arrest him, the CSD commander said.

Jealousy was believed to be the motive for the murders. Miss Paweena worked for Panya and was reported to have been his favourite.

