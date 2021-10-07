BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Guests flee fire at quarantine hotel

Guests flee fire at quarantine hotel

SAMUT PRAKAN: About 80 foreign visitors fled from the hotel where they were being quarantined when a fire erupted in the basement on Wednesday night (Oct 6), sending black smoke through the building.

COVID-19accidentsSafetytourism
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 7 October 2021, 02:25PM

Police at the scene after the fire was put out in the disused snooker club in the basement of a quarantine hotel on King Kaew Rd in Bangphli district, Samut Prakan, on Wednesday night (Oct 6). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan / Bangkok Post

Police at the scene after the fire was put out in the disused snooker club in the basement of a quarantine hotel on King Kaew Rd in Bangphli district, Samut Prakan, on Wednesday night (Oct 6). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan / Bangkok Post

The fire at the Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi on King Kaew Rd in Bang Phli district was reported to Bang Kaeo police station about 9pm, reports the Bangkok Post.

Ten fire engines and crews were rushed to the scene. They had the blaze under control in about 30 minutes. 

The fire began in an old snooker club which was being used as a storage room.

Hotel manager Nattawut Arunanonchai said the club had been closed for nearly two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Thanyapura

The snooker club did not suffer major damage, police said.

They found melted wall power outlets and burned wiring in the room, and attributed the blaze to an electrical short circuit. There were no injuries.

The hotel is providing an alternative quarantine service for people arriving from abroad.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Flats raided, many detained after riot policeman shot in Din Daeng
Phuket to start vaccinating children
Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes to the streets, without face piercings
MICE operators ask PM for resumption of related businesses
One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree
Thammasat Massacre remembered in Phuket
Doctors oppose legalising e-cigarettes
Phuket marks 165 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Thailand remains on UK travel red list
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Low-key Phuket Vegetarian Festival begins, Thailand in talks to buy anti-Covid pills |:| October 6
Taiwan-China situation ‘most grim’ in four decades, says minister
Storm floods remain in 16 provinces
Phuket storm weather to continue
Phuket Vegetarian Festival gets underway
Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition

 

Phuket community
Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition

@ Kurt ! Insinuating ? Untruth ? Kurt, my writing is just the logic conclusion to your statement t...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Begs the question: How many police did these children pass without being stopped? ...(Read More)

Thailand remains on UK travel red list

This isn't new, it's been the case for weeks now. There's one short list of 'really ...(Read More)

Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition

"Insinuating Sour Horses" ???? LOL. What a wonderful new phrase to introduce into the Eng...(Read More)

Thailand remains on UK travel red list

Red list update is Thursday so there won't be any change.Please get your facts right before publ...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

I seem to remember that two years ago a couple of billion was approved from Bangkok to run a pipelin...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

Phuket officials love playing with statistics. Hopefully one day they will willingly give the true f...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

Gee, all this rain, but water shortages later. If only they made the reservoirs deeper when they had...(Read More)

Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm

Yuttana was charged with not paying the kickbacks demanded in order for officials to leave his busin...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

@skorchio, very true. I myself have been busy months to 'hunt' vaccination. Finally I m full...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX

 