THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Guardiola relentless as Man City’s muscle pounds rivals

FOOTBALL: Pep Guardiola looked on almost embarrassed as Manchester City put Watford to the sword with the biggest winning margin in a FA Cup final for 116 years on Saturday, a 6-0 thrashing that was the final flourish of a season of domestic dominance unlike any England has ever seen.

Football
By AFP

Sunday 19 May 2019, 11:48AM

Relentless: Pep Guardiola has won 27 trophies in charge of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Photo: AFP

Relentless: Pep Guardiola has won 27 trophies in charge of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Photo: AFP

City claimed a first ever treble of Premier League, FA and League Cups, as well as the Community Shield to take the count of major trophies to 10 in the decade since the club's fortunes were transformed on and off the pitch by Sheikh Mansour, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

Guardiola now has 27 trophies in total as a coach, six of them since arriving in England three years ago, to go with 14 in four years at Barcelona and seven in three seasons at Bayern Munich.

One remains missing from his haul at City, the same one that escaped him in Germany. Guardiola’s work at City will not truly be done until he lands the Champions League, like he did twice for Barcelona.

However, Guardiola claimed his side’s relentless consistency across all competitions this season made the unique achievement of the treble even harder than his Champions League wins.

The Catalan has set new standards for City and English football, but remains hungry for more improvements next season.

“We won the Premier League for one point, so we are not so far away (from the competition) to be relaxed,” added Guardiola.

“Liverpool show us how tough will be the future. This is the standards, the level we are going to face.”

The fact City do not seem content not only spells danger for the competition, but arguably for the health of the English game at large.

What once was England’s showpiece occasion at Wembley had the feeling of a run of the mill Premier League procession and exposed a chasm between the haves and have-nots that is only becoming greater.

Guardiola could afford the luxury of leaving Sergio Aguero on the bench for the full 90 minutes. Kevin de Bruyne only featured for the final 40 and still won man-of-the-match.

Gabriel Jesus started just eight league games all season, but still took his tally for the season to 21 goals with a double.

City’s back-to-back Premier League titles in the past two seasons were achieved with the two greatest points tallies England has ever seen.

Liverpool finished runners-up this season with the third highest in history, while City’s emphatic Cup success came on the day Bayern’s title win in Germany ensured all five top European leagues were retained for the first time ever.

Watford, by contrast, remain without a major trophy in their history. Despite the defiance of their fans as the goals rained in after half-time, the Hornets were helpless given the disparity of resources.

“We did it for the organisation, for Sheikh Mansour, Khaldoon (Al Mubarak) and all the people working here,” said Guardiola, at the end of a week where City’s success on the field has been overshadowed by more questions over the club’s conduct off it.

“This club made a big step forward for the investment from Sheikh Mansour definitely. You can do that without top players? No way.”

The potential for a year-long transfer ban and season’s exclusion from the Champions League remain in the horizon if FIFA and UEFA investigations into City find wrongdoing.

Such sanctions seem the only way their progress can be halted with Guardiola already planning new arrivals before he tries to win it all again, starting with the Community Shield against Liverpool in August.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Crystal Palace deny takeover talks with Thaksin
Aston Villa beat West Brom on penalties to reach playoff final
Thaksin holds talks to take over Crystal Palace
Manchester City win thrilling title race, break Liverpool hearts
‘It wasn’t easy’: Sarri relief as Chelsea book Europa final clash with Arsenal
Lucas hat-trick takes heroic Spurs to all-English Champions League final
Liverpool ‘giants’ stun Barca to make Champions League final
Captain Kompany keeps Man City on course for Premier League title
The King of Sports
Klopp hails ‘unstoppable’ Messi after Barca star shines in CL semi
Emery ‘proud’ despite huge Arsenal defeat
Man City move to top as United suffer more misery
Eriksen late show keeps Spurs on course for top four finish
Chelsea up to fourth after frustrating Burnley draw
Spurs survive seven-goal thriller to end Man City’s quadruple quest

 

Phuket community
Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear

These DLD guys are useless idiots. How many times have we heard about them visiting that horrible Zo...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats

Oh boy. Let's see how this turns out. I guess some locals decided they want a few parts. I'm...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

They created a "special area" for him to recover. The idiots didn't think that a mud h...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Third World Country's like Thailand should not have the right to have a Zoo they don't unde...(Read More)

Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear

Do they understand that the tide moves in and out? That the elephants will be trampling different ar...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Which official allowed the illegal separation mother/baby elephant, and transfer from Hua Hin to Phu...(Read More)

Phuket man, 21, arrested in Bangkok over Thalang Riot

Guess a few hundreds culprits already settle this matter with RTP during the last 4 years with both ...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats

Dismantle in a environment friendly way or destroy in a environment damaging way? Does Phuket Marine...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats

Why not clean them of all hazardous materials...tow them them out and sink them for future dive site...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Sounds like a short miserable life for that poor wonderful animal. The primary motive for doing any...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019

 