Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting virus

Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting virus

FOOTBALL: Pep Guardiola’s 82-year-old mother has died after contracting coronavirus, Manchester City announced yesterday (Apr 6).

Football
By AFP

Tuesday 7 April 2020, 10:54AM

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lost his mother to coronavirus related complications. Photo: AFP

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lost his mother to coronavirus related complications. Photo: AFP

“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona, after contracting coronavirus,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Guardiola, 49, last month donated one million euros (B35.5mn) to buy medical supplies for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his native Spain. (See story here).

Thanyapura Health 360

He also issued a video as part of the club’s Cityzens At Home initiative urging fans to stay at home.

Spain yesterday declared a fourth consecutive drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, with 637 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in nearly two weeks.

Fatalities, which were sharply down on the record 950 on Thursday, brought the total deaths in the country to 13,055, second only to Italy.

