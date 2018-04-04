The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Guard caught stealing from traveller at Suvarnabhumi

BANGKOK: A security guard at Suvarnabhumi airport was caught after pilfering B6,000 from a passenger’s carry-on bag at an X-ray station yesterday evening (Apr 3).

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 4 April 2018, 12:42PM

A guard manning an X-ray machine at Suvarnabhumi airport is caught with 6,000 baht he allegedly stole from an American traveller. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakarn
A guard manning an X-ray machine at Suvarnabhumi airport is caught with 6,000 baht he allegedly stole from an American traveller. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakarn

Thanat Monthonrat was apprehended by airport police and staff about 5:30pm.

The 25-year-old man works for a company which supplies security staff for the airport. He was assigned to the X-ray machine at the passenger entry portal.

Police said an 89-year-old American traveller complained that six B1,000 banknotes he had in his bag when he gave it up to be X-rayed were missing when he collected it.

Officers went to the scanning spot, where Thanat was working.

A search found B6,000 in B1,000 notes in his uniform pocket, but the guard denied he stole the money, police said.

Surveillance camera footage at the scene provided convincing evidence and Thanat later confessed to stealing the money, according to police.

World Cup League @ BISP

Thanat said he needed the money to go back to his home province of Prachuap Khiri Khan. He had worked at the airport for less than a month and was paid B580 a day.

According to police, he said the work was too arduous for him and he wanted to go back to his home province to find another job. As he did not have enough money, he decided to steal it.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, deputy general manager of Suvarnabhumi airport, said management of the firm that hired the man had been notified and had been called to a meeting. They would be told to be more careful when screening people for the job.

This offence was committed by an individual, he said. The airport’s security remained up to standard.

Since the American passenger had already left Thailand, the money would be sent to him, along with an explanation, to boost his confidence in Thailand, Mr Kittipong said.

Read original story here.

 

 
WECguru | 08 April 2018 - 00:15:59

"neo colonialist" really? Topic is about theft at an airport. This is hardly the place for your personal rant

The Phuket News

Jor12 | 07 April 2018 - 09:56:15

If one does a Google search "airport thefts" you will find an answer. There is no point in a neo colonialist trashing someone for a minor transgression in the land that they now call home as if only happens here. If commentators are permitted to do so as if it was their god given right, then others have the right to commentate accordingly.

The Phuket News

Jor12 | 06 April 2018 - 16:00:42

"everywhere" is not a noun which is synonymous with a physical descriptive place but an adverb meaning "in all places." The article is about a theft from the airport by an employee, not the airport per se.

The Phuket News

Rorri_2 | 06 April 2018 - 06:16:20

"Do a check on any country in the world, you will find similar thefts. But then again some can't read a simple" still trying to deflect the comment/s, the fact is you said "every" country, without any proof, too many times you comment, without backing it up, you simply comment in order to belittle others... not a nice person.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 05 April 2018 - 18:40:39

This is mend for Editor only.

Again a reactor,( Jor12) not a commentator, who is twice placed/published.
This happens lately frequently.
Did PN change the policy that comment only can be written once on a article?

The Phuket News

Jor12 | 05 April 2018 - 17:49:32

Do a check on any country in the world, you will find similar thefts. But then again some can't read a simple piece of legislation, comprehend comments or write properly.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 04 April 2018 - 18:02:11

And always a form of denial, a kind of 'it was not us'  Very thai
A shame that a high airport CEO is crawling away from responsibility by saying the crime was committed by a individual
NO, the crime was committed by airport staff!
So, the 'standard' has to become a better 'standard'
That is called 'responsible response' if a CEO is a good CEO
No nonsense talk

The Phuket News

Rorri_2 | 04 April 2018 - 15:53:46

"Get a grip. Happens everywhere in the world. Thailand is not immune from opportunist thieving" name "everywhere", I do not know this country... more assumptions, and this is about an airport, keep on topic.

The Phuket News

Jor12 | 04 April 2018 - 14:55:00

Get a grip. Happens everywhere in the world. Thailand is not immune from opportunist thieving.

The Phuket News

crispy | 04 April 2018 - 14:33:46

I don't have enough money so ill just steal it from a dumbo tourist well done young man now you have a criminal record reminds me a bit of the Phuket baggage handlers who got caught,always have your bags locked if they want to see inside you unlock them .

