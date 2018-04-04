BANGKOK: A security guard at Suvarnabhumi airport was caught after pilfering B6,000 from a passenger’s carry-on bag at an X-ray station yesterday evening (Apr 3).

Wednesday 4 April 2018, 12:42PM

A guard manning an X-ray machine at Suvarnabhumi airport is caught with 6,000 baht he allegedly stole from an American traveller. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakarn

Thanat Monthonrat was apprehended by airport police and staff about 5:30pm.

The 25-year-old man works for a company which supplies security staff for the airport. He was assigned to the X-ray machine at the passenger entry portal.

Police said an 89-year-old American traveller complained that six B1,000 banknotes he had in his bag when he gave it up to be X-rayed were missing when he collected it.

Officers went to the scanning spot, where Thanat was working.

A search found B6,000 in B1,000 notes in his uniform pocket, but the guard denied he stole the money, police said.

Surveillance camera footage at the scene provided convincing evidence and Thanat later confessed to stealing the money, according to police.

Thanat said he needed the money to go back to his home province of Prachuap Khiri Khan. He had worked at the airport for less than a month and was paid B580 a day.

According to police, he said the work was too arduous for him and he wanted to go back to his home province to find another job. As he did not have enough money, he decided to steal it.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, deputy general manager of Suvarnabhumi airport, said management of the firm that hired the man had been notified and had been called to a meeting. They would be told to be more careful when screening people for the job.

This offence was committed by an individual, he said. The airport’s security remained up to standard.

Since the American passenger had already left Thailand, the money would be sent to him, along with an explanation, to boost his confidence in Thailand, Mr Kittipong said.

