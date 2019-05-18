THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

GSB, Airbnb join forces on homestay

State-owned Government Savings Bank (GSB) will offer special loans to homestay operators, and Airbnb will help these operators access travelers through the accommodation-sharing giant’s platform.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 May 2019, 04:00PM

GSB and Airbnb joined forces to support local sustainable tourism in Thailand. Photo: Jude Freeman / Flickr

GSB and Airbnb joined forces to support local sustainable tourism in Thailand. Photo: Jude Freeman / Flickr

The partnership between GSB and Airbnb for homestay owners is a pilot project that will extend to other hospitality entrepreneurs later, said bank president and chief executive Chatchai Payuhanaveechai.

The programme is expected to support local sustainable tourism while diversifying income distribution to communities across Thailand, in alignment with the government's initiative to drive local economic growth in secondary cities through tourism, Mr Chatchai said.

Under the scheme, the state-controlled bank will provide a special lending package smaller, flexible loans to hospitality micro-entrepreneurs who meet the bank's requirements.

Airbnb will train GSB officials to equip them with skills to navigate its global platform and impart knowledge to homestay owners who borrow under the scheme.

It is a mission of the bank to strengthen the grassroots economy by creating jobs and markets for these people to boost their income, Mr Chatchai said.

The bank has lent 28 million baht for development of local homestays in 100 communities nationwide, he said, adding that the loans have been extended to more than 300 homestay operators at a cheap rate of 0.75% monthly.

No collateral is required when the loan amount is less than 1 million baht. The bank has not set a target for the loan scheme, opting to provide support as needed.

"Local homestays are increasingly integral to the development of our tourism industry and communities," Mr Chatchai said.

"This helps to create both economic and social value," he added.

Read original story here.

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket readies for Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair
THAI profits take Q1 nosedive
Tourism income up 5% at B885bn in Q1
TAT targets Latino LGBT traveller rise
Tour operators urged to tout tax perk
Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution
FIT travellers on the rise: Atta chief notes tourism disruption, industry must adapt
National Labour Day to be celebrated in Phuket
Songkran tourism revenue jumps 15%
Cabinet OKs extending visa fee waiver
Thai Retailers Association attacks duty-free ruling
Phuket Opinion: Growing pains
AoT forecasts 16.2% year-on-year increase in Phuket tourist arrivals over Songkran
TAT enlists insurance companies to cover short-stay tourists
Visa-on-arrival waiver extension in the works

 

Phuket community
Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear

These DLD guys are useless idiots. How many times have we heard about them visiting that horrible Zo...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats

Oh boy. Let's see how this turns out. I guess some locals decided they want a few parts. I'm...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

They created a "special area" for him to recover. The idiots didn't think that a mud h...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Third World Country's like Thailand should not have the right to have a Zoo they don't unde...(Read More)

Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear

Do they understand that the tide moves in and out? That the elephants will be trampling different ar...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Which official allowed the illegal separation mother/baby elephant, and transfer from Hua Hin to Phu...(Read More)

Phuket man, 21, arrested in Bangkok over Thalang Riot

Guess a few hundreds culprits already settle this matter with RTP during the last 4 years with both ...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats

Dismantle in a environment friendly way or destroy in a environment damaging way? Does Phuket Marine...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats

Why not clean them of all hazardous materials...tow them them out and sink them for future dive site...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Sounds like a short miserable life for that poor wonderful animal. The primary motive for doing any...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential

 