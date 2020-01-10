Growing to meet your needs

C&C Marine (Thailand) Co Ltd provides top-quality marine engineering for the pleasure boat and superyacht industry. In Dec 2004, C&C Marine (Thailand) Co Ltd originally opened as a small workshop with an office. The workshop and parts store consisted of 125sqm with an office of 25sqm, providing general marine engineering services starting with brands like Yanmar Marine and Kohler marine generators.

C&C Marine (Thailand) Co Ltd offers a full range of marine services including new engine and parts sales, engine overhauls, shaft and propeller repairs, new engine installations, gearbox service and repairs.

During 2007 the company opened a retail store at Boat Lagoon Marina. This has helped with getting parts closer to the customer base.

In 2009, the company expanded the parts store capacity to 100sqm and also built a nachining and repair shop of 75sqm. The office size was increased to 50sqm. This was in response to expanding business and increasing staff counts. As a result, C&C Marine is now regarded a premier repair facility, servicing the pleasure marine industry in Phuket and Thailand as a whole.

Due to a widening customer base and ever evolving marketplace, C&C Marine (Thailand) included brands to its portfolio such as MTU, ZF Marine and Q-SPD. In 2014, the company purpose built a 432sqm warehouse to increase storage and alleviate floor space in the workshop and parts area. This has helped immensely with our operations. As of 2015, C&C Marine (Thailand) Co Ltd operates with 25 staff.

C&C Marine (Thailand) Co Ltd prides itself on its ability to perform unique and highly specialised projects, with its primary objective being customer satisfaction. In order to accommodate our customers’ demands, C&C Marine has expanded over the years with increases in workshop sizes, parts store capacity and personnel to meet the anticipated needs of our customers and to further increase productivity for fast job turn-around.

