C&C Marine (Thailand) Co Ltd provides top-quality marine engineering for the pleasure boat and superyacht industry. In Dec 2004, C&C Marine (Thailand) Co Ltd originally opened as a small workshop with an office. The workshop and parts store consisted of 125sqm with an office of 25sqm, providing general marine engineering services starting with brands like Yanmar Marine and Kohler marine generators.

Saturday 11 January 2020, 01:00PM

C&C Marine (Thailand) Co Ltd offers a full range of marine services including new engine and parts sales, engine overhauls, shaft and propeller repairs, new engine installations, gearbox service and repairs.

C&C Marine (Thailand) Co Ltd offers a full range of marine services including new engine and parts sales, engine overhauls, shaft and propeller repairs, new engine installations, gearbox service and repairs.

During 2007 the company opened a retail store at Boat Lagoon Marina. This has helped with getting parts closer to the customer base.

In 2009, the company expanded the parts store capacity to 100sqm and also built a nachining and repair shop of 75sqm. The office size was increased to 50sqm. This was in response to expanding business and increasing staff counts. As a result, C&C Marine is now regarded a premier repair facility, servicing the pleasure marine industry in Phuket and Thailand as a whole.

Due to a widening customer base and ever evolving marketplace, C&C Marine (Thailand) included brands to its portfolio such as MTU, ZF Marine and Q-SPD. In 2014, the company purpose built a 432sqm warehouse to increase storage and alleviate floor space in the workshop and parts area. This has helped immensely with our operations. As of 2015, C&C Marine (Thailand) Co Ltd operates with 25 staff.

C&C Marine (Thailand) Co Ltd offers a full range of marine services including new engine and parts sales, engine overhauls, shaft and propeller repairs, new engine installations, gearbox service and repairs under the product range carried.

C&C Marine (Thailand) Co Ltd prides itself on its ability to perform unique and highly specialised projects, with its primary objective being customer satisfaction. In order to accommodate our customers’ demands, C&C Marine has expanded over the years with increases in workshop sizes, parts store capacity and personnel to meet the anticipated needs of our customers and to further increase productivity for fast job turn-around.

La Boucherie

C & C MARINE (THAILAND) CO LTD
Phone +66 (0)76 272049
Fax +66 (0)76 273248
Website https://www.candc-marine.com/
Email info-phuket@candc-marine.com

Main Workshop and Parts
16/2 Moo 4, Soi Nanai,
Thepkassatri Rd, Koh Kaew
Muang, Phuket 83000
Thailand

Retail Outlet
Boat Lagoon Marina
Thepkassatri Rd, Koh Kaew
Muang, Phuket 83000
Thailand

This article was featured in 'Set Sail', the companion guide published for the Thailand Yacht Show 2020, being held at Royal Phuket Marina. The show is open from 11am to 7pm daily until Sunday (Jan 12), when the show will close at 6pm.

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud media partners of the Thailand Yacht Show 2020.

