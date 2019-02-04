Grow Boating Phuket Networking Evening

Start From: Friday 5 April 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 5 April 2019, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for April 2019 will be held at The Lagoon Saloon, at The Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina from 5pm onward. Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsors. Once again Lagoon Saloon will fire up the BBQ serving their famous Friday night burger free to all attendees and there will be special prices on your favourite local drinks. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com. Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. The Grow Boating Networking Evening is proud to support the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com