THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Grow Boating Phuket Networking Evening

Start From: Friday 5 April 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 5 April 2019, 08:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for April 2019 will be held at The Lagoon Saloon, at The Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina from 5pm onward. Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsors. Once again Lagoon Saloon will fire up the BBQ serving their famous Friday night burger free to all attendees and there will be special prices on your favourite local drinks. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com. Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. The Grow Boating Networking Evening is proud to support the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com

Person : Grow Boating Phuket
Address : The Lagoon Saloon at The Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina
Website :
http://https://www.facebook.com/events/1096196220583907/

 

Security:

Phuket community
Brit in Phuket Town condo saga continues amid fears of nine-story jump

The police don't have the right to enter the property by force? But will after his permit to sta...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook

There has been a long history in Thailand of cops and ex-cops serving as hitmen. It''s clear...(Read More)

Brit in Phuket Town condo saga continues amid fears of nine-story jump

Has no official thought to engage with the Landlord to resolve this. if she's not issuing receip...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook

Well, about 2 years ago PN published article that was in BangkokPost too. A Minister told press tha...(Read More)

New Year ignites Phuket tourism

Thailand talks about improving security matters, but does Thailand do more than just cosmetic things...(Read More)

Polish, Canadian tourists die within hours while swimming in Krabi

Gregory is right. If tourist long tail boats not have the obligation to provide a life vest than it ...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Is Thailand lawless? Issued a thai visa at thai consulate in Australia to a foreigner who has there...(Read More)

Bangkok Haze: PM makes plea to cut diesel use, firms let workers take shelter

In 4.0 Countries there are car exhaust pipe emission laws. Does the 'over-lawed' Thailand ha...(Read More)

Phuket airport offers reward for catching wayward smokers

Did they talk this through with China first, before the coming flow of chinese tourists? Anyway, th...(Read More)

Bangkok Haze: PM makes plea to cut diesel use, firms let workers take shelter

The guidance figures are 20 μg/m3 for the annual mean and 50 μg/m3 is the 24-hour mean....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Tapas With A Modern Twist
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor

 