Grow Boating Phuket Networking Evening

Start From: Friday 1 February 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 1 February 2019, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for February 2019 will be held at The D’Deck Bar, at The Ao Po Grand Marina from 5pm. There will be a light buffet sponsored by The D’Deck Bar and special prices on your favourite local beverages. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along. A special thanks to our Media Partners for 2019 The Phuket News, Live 89.5 Radio and Phuket News TV.