Grow Boating Networking Evening - September 2019

Start From: Friday 6 September 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 6 September 2019, 10:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for September 2019 will be held at The Speakeasy Yacht Club, at The Royal Phuket Marina on Friday the 6th of September 2019 from 5pm onward. There will be a light buffet sponsored by The Speakeasy Yacht Club and special prices on your favourite beverages. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.