Grow Boating Networking Evening - May 2022

Grow Boating Networking Evening - May 2022

Start From: Friday 6 May 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 6 May 2022, 10:00PM

We look forward to seeing you at the next Grow Boating Evening at the Isola Restaurant at the Royal Phuket Marina from 5pm on Friday the 6th of May. We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be Thailand International Boat Show & JAND Events. The Thailand International Boat Show 2023 will take place at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina between the 12th and the 15th of January 2023, with over 6,000 visitors and more than 100 exhibitors expected to attend. For more details see their website at https://www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com/

There will be a delicious free buffet for all attendees and as always all of your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner - The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV.

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Isola Restaurant

 

