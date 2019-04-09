THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Grow Boating Networking Evening - May 2019

Start From: Friday 3 May 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 3 May 2019, 08:00PM

This Grow Boating Networking Evening will be held at The D’Deck Bar, at The Ao Po Grand Marina from 5pm. We are pleased to announce that C & C Marine have agreed to be our drinks sponsor. See www.candc-marine.com/ There will be a light buffet sponsored by The D’Deck Bar and special prices on your favourite beverages. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

Person : Grow Boating Phuket
Address : The D’deck bar Ao Po Grand Marina
Website :
http://www.facebook.com/events/678557829246814/

 

