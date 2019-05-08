Grow Boating Networking Evening - Jun 2019

Start From: Friday 7 June 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 7 June 2019, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

This months Grow Boating we are delighted to announce that Asteri, a sister company to Asia Yacht Agency, will be our drinks sponsors. Asteri is the official distributor for Thailand for Zodiac, Bombard and Avon RIB’s. www.asiayachtagency.com/ There will be a light buffet sponsored by the Speakeasy Yacht Club and special prices on your favourite local drinks. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you at The Speakeasy Yacht Club, Royal Phuket Marina from 5pm. The Grow Boating Networking Evening is proud to support the Thai Yachting Business Association https://www.facebook.com/groups/491098897758155/