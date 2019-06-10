THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Grow Boating Networking Evening - Jul 2019

Start From: Friday 5 July 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 5 July 2019, 08:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for July 2019 will be held at The Lagoon Saloon, at The Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina from 5pm onward. Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsors. Sponsorship is available from 10,000 baht and includes a generous advertising package from The Phuket News. Lagoon Saloon will fire up the BBQ serving their famous Friday night burger free to all attendees and there will be special prices on your favourite beverages. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/491098897758155/ or our Website https://www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/

Person : Grow Boating Phuket
Address : The Lagoon Saloon, at The Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina
http://www.facebook.com/events/431806444042271/

 

