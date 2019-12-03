Kata Rocks
Grow Boating Networking Evening - January 2020

Grow Boating Networking Evening - January 2020

Start From: Friday 3 January 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 3 January 2020, 09:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for January 2020 will be held at The Lagoon Saloon in Phuket Boat Lagoon on Friday the 3rd of January 2020 from 5pm onward. We are very pleased to announce that the Southeast Asia Pilot will be the drinks sponsor. See https://www.southeastasiapilot.com/ Once again Lagoon Saloon will fire up the BBQ serving their famous Friday night burger free to all attendees and there will be special prices on your favourite beverages. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along. To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/491098897758155/ or our Website https://www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/grow-boating-networking-evening

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Phuket Boat Lagoon

 

