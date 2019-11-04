THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Grow Boating Networking Evening - December 2019

Grow Boating Networking Evening - December 2019

Start From: Friday 6 December 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 6 December 2019, 10:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for December 2019 will be held at Royal Phuket Marina on Friday the 6th of December from 5pm.  Sponsored by Thailand Yacht Show - https://www.thailandyachtshow.com

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along. To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com   

The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/491098897758155/ or our Website https://www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Royal Phuket Marina

 

