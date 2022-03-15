Grow Boating Networking Evening - April 2022

Start From: Friday 1 April 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 1 April 2022, 09:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The next Grow Boating Networking Evening will be held at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar, at the Phuket Boat Lagoon on Friday the 1st of April from 5pm.

We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be Lambert Brothers Insurance Brokers who are a leading independent broker with a proud record of serving its clients for more than 60 years.

There will be a delicious free burger for all attendees and as always all of your favourite beverages will be available from the bar. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee.

We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com