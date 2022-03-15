BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Grow Boating Networking Evening - April 2022

Grow Boating Networking Evening - April 2022

Start From: Friday 1 April 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 1 April 2022, 09:30PM

The next Grow Boating Networking Evening will be held at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar, at the Phuket Boat Lagoon on Friday the 1st of April from 5pm.

We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be Lambert Brothers Insurance Brokers who are a leading independent broker with a proud record of serving its clients for more than 60 years.

There will be a delicious free burger for all attendees and as always all of your favourite beverages will be available from the bar. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee.

AXA Insurance PCL

We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Boardwalk Bistro and Bar

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket tourism suffering under slew of crises

In short, Thailand is a developing country in terms of tourism. They are short-sighted and only thi...(Read More)

More turtle eggs laid north of Phuket

phucket best place...(Read More)

Ministry reports Hong Kong COVID strain

When will this madness end? Can't people see that the countries with strictest lockdown measures...(Read More)

No-quarantine travel with Malaysia to start this month

Mid March now. Did quarantine free travel scheme started already? Is VTL with or without 1 night qu...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

I agree with Kurt. Australians can already fly to Bali. Many Ausssies would come to Phuket if the re...(Read More)

Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight

Russian embassies in Europe don't get a chance to come out with such 'urge'.The embassy ...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Spiking new Omicron variant figures in China. Overthere more and more areas again in lock down. So, ...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Panic-panic playing among Officialdom about a new Omicron Variant in HongKong. Keep it simple, just ...(Read More)

Wreath-laying ceremony takes place at Heroines Monument

Please train Thai drivers how to use a circle and not to exit from the inner circle. Consider it the...(Read More)

Marriott closes Moscow office, provides US$1mn in humanitarian aid

A single company donates $1,000,000 whilst an entire country donates a pitiful $60,000....(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Property

 