Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Grow Boating Networking Evening

Grow Boating Networking Evening

Start From: Friday 7 February 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 7 February 2020, 09:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for February 2020 will be held at the d’deck bar, at the Ao Po Grand Marina on Friday the 7th of February from 5pm. Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsor for the evening. Sponsors receive a generous media package from the Phuket News and can display their products and services on the evening and give a 10-minute presentation on their company. There will be a light buffet sponsored by the d’deck Bar and special prices on your favourite beverages. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please forward this email to them or invite them along. If this email was forwarded to you and you would like join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com

Person : Grow Boating
Address : D'dock bar at Ao Po Grand Marina

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
US killing of Soleimani catapults Iraq back to aftermath of 2003 invasion

Who cares ? Filling out a TM 28 form is more concerning for people here than Donald's war games....(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

The Kat.9/10a expat (Top ten types of expats living in Thailand) should relieve himself from the pai...(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

i am really bored about the comments of that guy. Man, you r a foreigner, follow the rules or leave ...(Read More)

New health regulations for tattooists

Oh dear PN. A simple example to counter someones opinion and you have to block it ? Ridiculous ! No ...(Read More)

DMCR searches for dead whale shark off Coral Island

@Jor, No, not with whale sharks as others already start eating and body gasses release due to that. ...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

@SueYu2. Thank you for you reaction on my comments. So far I sense that most people not realise the ...(Read More)

Female student, 20, stabbed to death in attack at New Year event

A lot of uncontrolled violence emotions behind all these nice wais and smiles. Nothing civilized bl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Lofty aspirations

@stegee, correction. It was a Italian-thai join venture for 2 underpasses only, in which the thai w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Lofty aspirations

The Hat Yai cable car track is to short to be worth a ride. And,..shameless, foreigners have to pay ...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

@Pascale, what is wrong with comparing how things happen historically in Singapore , how it became S...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thailand Yacht Show
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket

 