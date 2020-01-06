Grow Boating Networking Evening

Start From: Friday 7 February 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 7 February 2020, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for February 2020 will be held at the d’deck bar, at the Ao Po Grand Marina on Friday the 7th of February from 5pm. Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsor for the evening. Sponsors receive a generous media package from the Phuket News and can display their products and services on the evening and give a 10-minute presentation on their company. There will be a light buffet sponsored by the d’deck Bar and special prices on your favourite beverages. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please forward this email to them or invite them along. If this email was forwarded to you and you would like join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com