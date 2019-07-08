Start From: Friday 2 August 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 2 August 2019, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for August 2019 will be held at The Port of Call Bar and Restaurant, at The Ao Po Grand Marina from 5pm onward. Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsors. Sponsorship is available from 10,000 baht and includes a generous advertising package from The Phuket News. There will be a light buffet sponsored by the Port of Call bar and restaurant and special prices on your favourite beverages. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. To join our mailing list please send an email growboatingphuket@gmail.com Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/491098897758155/ or our Website https://www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/