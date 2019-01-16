THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Grow Boating Networking Evening

Start From: Friday 1 March 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 1 March 2019, 08:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for March 2019 will be held at The Speakeasy Yacht Club, at The Royal Phuket Marina from 5pm. Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsors. There will be a light buffet sponsored by The Speakeasy Yacht Club and special prices on your favourite local drinks. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along. To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com For more info www.facebook.com/events/306692660180317/

Person : Grow Boating Phuket
Address : The Speakeasy Yacht Club, Royal Phuket Marina
Website :
http://www.facebook.com/events/306692660180317/

 

Security:

Phuket community
Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

It's not the Police's job you clown. How do you know how the operation was conducted?...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Best get yourself some legal advice if you don't understand something or won't accept anythi...(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

Unless you haven't worked it out, prioritising when poor means staying alive. How do you know t...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

What about the "HiSo's"or influential people as one commentator suggests in another po...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

What this article is about is a motor accident. Get with the program. Even Australia as are many oth...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

Inhibitors to Thai Justice 101: “I have many things to do. Last month, I had an official meeting i...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

As with every other law in Phuket (parking, speeding etc).... one rule for taxis and one rule for th...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

A happy ending, let us hope she isn't a victim of some more patriarchal BS in way of "honor...(Read More)

Local residents angered over open sewer stench

Where's all the sewage from the recent 10000 + Laguna area condos going? ( I'd be one P O...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

"Well no," well yes, it seems have a problem, first stating incorrectly sect 1336, now ign...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 