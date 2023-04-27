British International School, Phuket
Grow Boating Evening May 2023

Grow Boating Evening May 2023

Start From: Friday 12 May 2023, 05:00PM to Friday 12 May 2023, 10:00PM

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Isola restaurant at the Royal Phuket Marina from 5pm on Friday the 12th of May.

Sponsorship for drinks is available and includes a generous promotional package from our media sponsors The Phuket News, Live 89.5 FM and Phuket News TV.

Send us a message or email growboatingphuket@gmail.com for more details.

There will be a delicious buffet for all attendees sponsored by Isola Restaurant and as always, all your favourite drinks will be available from the bar with local bottled beverages at just 80 baht.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along

Open Kitchen Laguna

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com

Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett

 

