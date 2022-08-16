Tengoku
Grow Boating Evening Friday the 2nd of September

Start From: Friday 2 September 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 2 September 2022, 10:00PM

We look forward to seeing you at the next Grow Boating Evening at the Isola restaurant at the Royal Phuket Marina from 5pm on Friday the 2nd of September.

We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be Blue Oceanic Shipyard Thailand. An established yard on the Trang river on the Southwest coast of Thailand with a recently installed 600 tonne travel lift. There will be a delicious buffet for all attendees and as always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

A special thanks to our Media Partners The Phuket News, Live 89.5 Radio and Phuket News TV.

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Isola restaurant

 

