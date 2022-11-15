Grow Boating Evening - December

Start From: Friday 2 December 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 2 December 2022, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 5pm on Friday the 2nd of December.

We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd. - The Sponsorship Experts. An independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand specializing in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands - acting as a catalyst by bringing them together and maximizing the relationship. See https://www.paulpoole.co.th/

There will be a delicious finger food buffet sponsored by the Boardwalk Bistro for all attendees and if you are still hungry then there will be burgers for just 100 baht. As always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along If that is too long to wait then come along to the Boardwalk tonight, the 11th of November to celebrate their 1 year anniversary. See you there!

A special thanks to our Media Partners The Phuket News and Live 89.5 Radio.