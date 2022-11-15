333 at the beach
Grow Boating Evening - December

Grow Boating Evening - December

Start From: Friday 2 December 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 2 December 2022, 10:00PM

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 5pm on Friday the 2nd of December.

We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsor for the evening will be Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd. - The Sponsorship Experts. An independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand specializing in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands - acting as a catalyst by bringing them together and maximizing the relationship. See https://www.paulpoole.co.th/

There will be a delicious finger food buffet sponsored by the Boardwalk Bistro for all attendees and if you are still hungry then there will be burgers for just 100 baht. As always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Thai Residential

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along If that is too long to wait then come along to the Boardwalk tonight, the 11th of November to celebrate their 1 year anniversary. See you there!

A special thanks to our Media Partners The Phuket News and Live 89.5 Radio.

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Boardwalk Bistro and Bar

 

Phuket community
‘Prab Road’ steams ahead

This road is not mend to serve as a transport road, will serve just some time as a 'pocket fille...(Read More)

Chart Pattana Kla puts Phuket autonomy in election spotlight

Maybe there are some Thais that would be open to seceding from Thailand? Let's start a FB Group....(Read More)

Anutin dismisses bid to re-outlaw cannabis

K Anutin's skill at compartmentalizing facts within his own mind is astonishing. Is anyone aski...(Read More)

Arrest of New Zealand man for guns ‘overblown’

Anyone who knows Gerry knows that he wouldn't hurt anyone's hair but is always there to help...(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

So the VGov is an engineering expert knowledge of soil bearing criteria. Don't think so. Seems e...(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

What an absolute fiasco. First they need to install many more culverts to release the pressure of wa...(Read More)

Chart Pattana Kla puts Phuket autonomy in election spotlight

Phuket Governors are always 'on the way out' persons. Showing blinkers and doing Merits. And...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs to take longer than expected

"large rocks and heavier soil being spread across the area, to be compacted later'....How t...(Read More)

‘Prab Road’ steams ahead

That is not steel reinforced concrete. That light-gauge wire mesh isn't going to do any good at ...(Read More)

Anutin dismisses bid to re-outlaw cannabis

Teflon man strikes again. 'If revoked it wasn't me it was the ONCB'. No way of putting t...(Read More)

 

