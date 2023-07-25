Zonezi Properties
Grow Boating Evening

Grow Boating Evening

Start From: Friday 4 August 2023 05:00 PM to Friday 4 August 2023 10:00 PM

We look forward to seeing you at the Grow Boating Evening at the Boardwalk Bistro and Bar at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 5pm on Friday the 4th of August.

We are delighted to announce that our drinks sponsors for the evening will be The Thai Yachting Business Association, https://www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/ and the Thailand Charter Week, https://www.facebook.com/ThailandCharterWeek. There will be a delicious finger food buffet sponsored by the Boardwalk Bistro for all attendees and if you are still hungry then there will be burgers for just 100 baht. As always, all your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome and there is no entry fee and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

The Pavilions Phuket

To join our mailing list click this link https://facebook.us16.list-manage.com/subscribe...

Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Boardwalk Bistro and Bar

 

